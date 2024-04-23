Kamal Haasan heads to Delhi to shoot for Mani Ratnam's Thug Life alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal

Thug Life will soon start rolling in Delhi! Actor Kamal Haasan along with Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal are coming to the national capital for an over 20 days shoot schedule for Mani Ratnam’s pan-India film. Kamal Haasan will reach Delhi on April 23

“Kamal Haasan will start shooting for Mani Ratnam’s much-anticipated film in Delhi from April 23,” says a source in the know-how.

The insider adds, “Kamal along with Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi will be in Delhi for the shoot for almost 20 days. The team will cover different aspects of the city with shoots planned in Red Fort, Qutub Minar, some schools and farmhouses of Delhi. The team will be covering the whole of Delhi in an extensive way”.

With regard to the rising temperature in the city, the source reveals, “The team is prepared to brave the weather and face the heat. The shoots are planned to capture daylight in the best way, with limited night schedules. They are mentally prepared for it. Puri team ki preference daylight zyada capture karne ki hai”.

The action-thriller reunites Haasan with Mani Ratnam after 36 years since their 1987 cult epic crime film Nayakan. Haasan has co-written the script with Ratnam. As per the initial communication, the project is being dubbed as “an epic tale of power, rebellion, and triumph”.

It also stars Trisha, Abhirami, Nassar, Gautham Karthik, Joju George and Aishwarya Lekshmi. However, it is not clear if the whole team of the film is flying down to the national capital to shoot.

“At the moment, no action sequence is planned for the team. They are normal sequences,” adds the source.

The film was officially announced in November 2022 under the tentative title KH 234, as it is Haasan’s 234th film as the leading actor, and the official title was announced in November 2023. Its principal photography commenced in January this year. It is shot sporadically in several legs, with several filming locations including Chennai. The film will have music composed by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman.