Lingusamy files a complaint against Kamal Haasan with Producers Council for Uttama Villain: Report

Filmmakers Lingusamy and Subash Chandra Bose of Tirrupathi Brothers have filed a complaint against Kamal Haasan at the Producers Council, states a report by India Today. The trio worked together for the 2015 film Uttama Villain, which the producers claim pushed them into debt. They are now alleging a breach of contract on Kamal’s part. (Also Read: Kamal Haasan has a heart-to-heart with Shruti Haasan: ‘How beautiful is romance and how it terribly ends’) Lingusamy was one of the producers of Kamal Haasan's Uttama Villain.(X)

Lingusamy’s woes

Lingusamy claimed in a recent interview with Touring Talkies that after Uttama Villain failed to work at the box office, he promised to work in another film with the production house with a budget of ₹30 cr. The production house shared videos on X and YouTube, in which Lingusamy explains that Kamal supposedly changed the script multiple times, blaming it for the box office failure. He also claims that they approached him for the remake of Drishyam, but he did the film with another producer.

Lingusamy says in the video, “At first, he told us about a super commercial film about a person like Velu Naicker (Kamal's role in Mani Ratnam's 1987 film Nayakan) rescuing his brother from goons. Siddharth was supposed to play the brother, but the problem with Kamal is that he keeps changing his mind often. He has done that before and succeeded. Had I been a director, it would have been a different thing, but I went in as a producer.”

Recent statement

The official account of Thirrupathi Brothers also shared a statement in mid-April, calling out a YouTube channel for claiming Uttama Villain was a hit.

A portion of their statement reads, “Padma Shri Mr Kamal Haasan's Uttama Villain was a movie that caused huge economic loss and financial crisis for our company and Mr Kamal Haasan also knows this very well. He gave written assurance to our company that he will act and produce one more film for Thirrupathi Brothers to cover the huge loss of Uttama Villain."

They add, “While Thirrupathi Brothers is busy with those works, the YouTube channel Valai Pechu spreads misinformation that Mr Lingusamy said Uttama Villain is the biggest profitable film. This is absolutely reprehensible. We request you not to spread such wrong and false information on social media.”

About Uttama Villain

Uttama Villain is a comedy-drama written by Kamal and directed by Ramesh Aravind. The film tells the story of a famous actor who is diagnosed with a brain tumour. Wanting to eulogise his life before he dies, he reaches out to his mentor to direct a folklore comedy about a man who keeps cheating death.

The film starring Kamal Haasan, K Viswanath, K Balachander, Jayaram, Andrea Jeremiah, Pooja Kumar, Nassar, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Urvashi did not do well at the box office but received good reviews and has since achieved cult status. It also brought more visibility to the Kerala art form of Theyyam.

