Kamal Haasan reacts to Shah Rukh Khan still having wish list, wanting to buy a plane: 'Where is the end to it?'

Kamal Haasan and his daughter, Shruti Haasan, recently collaborated on a music video titled Inimel for the first time. The father-daughter duo also released a video titled Legacy of Love, discussing everything from love and relationships. During the candid chat, Kamal went on to discuss his thoughts on materialistic desires and also brought up Shah Rukh Khan's name. (Also read: Kamal Haasan has a heart-to-heart with Shruti Haasan: ‘How beautiful is romance and how it terribly ends’) Kamal Haasan talked about Shah Rukh Khan in a recent chat.

What Kamal said

During the chat, when Shruti asked Kamal about one wish which is unfulfilled, he said: “There are a lot of those, a lot. My intention is not to list all of them. Listing them makes you go, ‘I want this, that, and this.’ That’s when I remind myself, at Eldams Road (where his old family home is situated), my father gave me a small room that could perhaps fit two pianos. It was on the top floor… so, the heat! The restroom was three floors down. My father’s attitude was, ‘You know a lot so stay here. When you think you can’t go on like this, tell me and I will buy you a cow that you can rear'.”

'I felt happy seeing him because he still has a list'

He further added, "So, I used to lie down and think, all I want is ₹10,000 per month. I would make a list of things I would want to do with that money. I don’t even remember the things on that list. But those wants helped me sleep. I wanted to buy a scooter, then I wanted to buy a car. Now, when I have the wealth to buy all of those things, ‘I wonder what do I want? A plane?’ I recently watched an interview of Shah Rukh (Khan). He said he wants to buy a plane. I felt happy seeing him because he still has a list. Personally, I feel, I shouldn’t have any list. I am not trying to become ascetic. Where is the end to it? Okay, if I want a plane, I wonder, how much will I use it? If I buy a big house like this in Kodaikanal, how much time will I spend there? Maximum one month. Then I will run back here. Why should I then buy a bungalow there?”

Kamal will be seen next in Shankar’s Indian 2 and Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life. He also has a cameo in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, which releases on June 27. Meanwhile, Shruti will be seen in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar Part 2: Shouryaanga Parvam with Prabhas and Shaneil Deo’s Dacoit with Adivi Sesh.

