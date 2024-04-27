Kamal Haasan has a heart-to-heart with Shruti Haasan: ‘How beautiful is romance and how it terribly ends’

Kamal Haasan and his daughter, Shruti Haasan, recently collaborated on a music video titled Inimel for the first time. The song also saw director Lokesh Kanagaraj turn actor for the first time. Now, the father-daughter duo released a video titled Legacy of Love, discussing everything from love and relationships to life and goth. (Also Read: Why Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and other septuagenarians, sexagenarians still rule south cinema) Shruti Haasan and Kamal Haasan discussed love, relationships and life.(Instagram)

Kamal Haasan on love

In the video, Kamal opens up about his take on love and relationships, given that he penned the lyrics for Inimel. He claims that despite the tumultuous nature of love, it’s hard to renounce it.

He says, “How beautiful is romance and how terribly it ends. And yet you keep fighting for it. Even a person like me, who has renounced most traditions and social constraints, cannot renounce love.”

The video also sees Kamal and Shruti singing Inimel as she plays on the piano. “This one (Inimel) was about the circular pattern of relationships. And also, for a father and daughter to sit and write about the making and breaking of relationships,” says Shruti.

Shruti Haasan on being ‘goth papa’

Shruti is lovingly called goth papa by her fans. When Kamal asks why she has such an affinity for goth, she says, “I became a goth girl because of you (Kamal) only. You didn’t raise me like others. You were like, come, be in the mud. Be cool. Listen to this rock music.”

She added, “And then, for your roles, you had cool hairstyles, beards, and tattoos; it’s all your fault. At home, you were mostly in black, so I thought, that’s the cool uniform, I get it. What you see is not always what you get. The goth fascination I have is because of that.”

Parental love

In the video, Shruti also claims that it’s rare for Kamal to express his love for her verbally. “He will never pick up the phone and say I miss you. He will send me reels of little daughters and their fathers; I understand he’s missing me,” she says. The actor also states that she has her father’s temper, even though he disagrees, and that she would love to star in a comedy film with him.

Upcoming work

Kamal will soon be seen in Shankar’s Indian 2 and Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life. He will also play a cameo in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas. Shruti will soon be seen in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar Part 2: Shouryaanga Parvam with Prabhas and Shaneil Deo’s Dacoit with Adivi Sesh. She also replaced Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Philip John’s Chennai Story, but recently there was buzz that she walked out of the project.

