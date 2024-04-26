 It's confirmed: Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika have broken up - Hindustan Times
It's confirmed: Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika have broken up

BySoumya Vajpayee
Apr 26, 2024 03:27 PM IST

Amid Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika unfollowing each other on Instagram, we have learnt that the couple has indeed broken up

Shruti Haasan’s personal life came under the radar once again as the actor and her long-time boyfriend, doodle artist and illustrator Santanu Hazarika, unfollowed each other on Instagram. The act sparked rumours of a breakup between the couple, and we have learnt that the rumours are indeed true.

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika have had a breakup
Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika have had a breakup

Confirming the news, a source tells us, “They broke up last month. Since there were personal wavelength issues, they decided to part ways amicably.” When we reached out to Haasan, she refused to comment on her personal life and requested for privacy.

As per reports, the actor and Hazarika have been living apart for approximately a month now. What added fuel to the fire is that Haasan has deleted all the photos with her now ex-boyfriend from her Instagram. She also took a small social media break recently and then marked her return with a cryptic post that read, “It’s been a crazy ride, learning so much about myself and about people. We should never be sorry for all the things we can be or need to be.”

Haasan and Hazarika started interacting with each other through social media. The doodle artist slid into the actor’s DMs and they both started talking. In an earlier interview, Haasan had revealed that she had sent Hazarika one of her poems, in response to which he sent her an elaborate artwork.

    Soumya Vajpayee

    Soumya Vajpayee is the Senior Editor (Lifestyle & City) for Hindustan Times HT City (Mumbai and Pune) and writes on music, entertainment and lifestyle.

