Santanu Hazarika on future plans with Shruti Hassan: I don’t believe in the idea of marriage, we are happy where we are

Doodle artist and illustrator Santanu Hazarika, who has been dating actor Shruti Hassan for quite a few years now, but looks like a wedding is not in the cards for the couple. “I don’t believe in the idea of marriage, basically having a name. As artists, there shouldn’t be any sort of institution or binding that sort of puts you in a box. Marriage is a very conventional construct. And for me, I don’t believe in such a construct because it will always keep evolving. Marriage is something that I’ve never thought about. We are happy where we are, and that’s all that matters,” Hazarika asserts. Santanu Hazarika on marriage with Shruti Haasan

The artist emphasises the freedom he finds in avoiding societal norms and how they choose to let their relationship unfold organically, instead of focusing on the social media attention. “We are public figures, we are artists, and we are quite out there, even regarding our relationship, for people to see. I believe that artists and art are not something that are independent. Whatever happens in my personal life inspires my art and my work, and vice versa,” the 32-year-old says.

“I am not affected by how people perceive my personal or professional life. So, it has never bothered me. About navigating the social media trolling and comments, I haven’t found that difficult to do. What my loved ones and people in my surroundings are saying matters the most. And besides that, everything else will just fall into its place,” he further adds.

Meanwhile, talking about his art form, he tells us, “I always had an interest in drawing. My first exposure to art was through comic books and cartoons, and I always wanted to replicate what I saw. I was fascinated by the whole idea of fantasy at a very young age,” adding, “In the coming few weeks, I am going to launch a new range of products of Art X Electronics.”