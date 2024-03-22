Lokesh Kanagaraj turns actor for Shruti Haasan and Kamal Haasan’s Inimel

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is all set to debut as an actor for Shruti Haasan and Kamal Haasan. While it might not be for a full-length film yet, the Leo and Vikram director recently shot a music video titled Inimel with Shruti. (Also Read: Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan’s next titled Dacoit; makers drop teaser that showcases the actors’ rustic makeover. Watch) Shruti Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj in Inimel

Inimel preview

A week ago, Shruti teased the song on her Instagram, sharing a poster featuring two video game controllers, writing, “#Inimel all your Delulus Become Trulus.” She later shared a video which showed that Lokesh had turned actor, Kamal had turned lyricist and Shruti had turned composer for the number, writing, “#Inimel Role Reverse is the New Verse.” She later shared a poster of her and Lokesh dressed in pattu outfits, playing a game, writing, “No Winners No Losers, #Inimel only Players.”

On Thursday evening she released a teaser for the song, writing that Inimel’s full video will be released on March 25. She wrote, “#Inimel the game begins from 25th March. Mark the Moment!” In the video, Shruti and Lokesh play lovers, with everyone taken by their chemistry in the video. The teaser also gives a hint of the song, featuring Shruti’s vocals. Numerous fans left comments under Shruti’s video, shocked that Lokesh knows how to act.

Upcoming work

Shruti was last seen in Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Talking with fans in an Instagram live, Shruti gave an update about her upcoming projects, stating, “I am currently working on two films simultaneously. Neither of them are releasing yet.” She added, “Inimel is so opposite Monster Machine in terms of production, visuals, singing, everything.”

Shruti will soon star in Dacoit, directed by Shaneil Deo and co-starring Adivi Sesh. The film is being shot in Telugu and Hindi with the announcement video showing Shruti in a whole new avatar. The film is a rustic drama which will be set in the hintherlands of India. She will also be seen in Philip John's Chennai Story.

