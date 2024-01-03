Petition filed for psychological examination of Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj

A petition has been filed in the Madurai bench of the High Court, requesting a psychological evaluation of director Lokesh Kanagaraj. This petition, filed by Raju Murugan from Madurai, seeks to ban his film Leo due to its violent content and demands a psychological examination of Kanagaraj. A weird new petition has been filed against Lokesh Kanangaraj.

The petition argues that Leo predominantly features scenes that promote violence, including the use of weapons, religious symbols, and themes of drug use and violence against women and children. It also accuses the film of depicting anti-social concepts like riots, illegal activities, drug trafficking, the use of firearms, and the notion that any crime is possible with the assistance of the police.

The petitioner contends that such films should be thoroughly reviewed by the censorship board and that Lokesh Kanagaraj should undergo a proper psychological evaluation. The petition also calls for a complete ban on Leo under Indian criminal law.

The case, brought before judges Krishnakumar and Vijayakumar, was postponed as Kanagaraj's legal representatives were not present.

In December, Lokesh announced a break from social media. His statement read, "Greetings, firstly, I would like to extend my thanks to all of you for the love and support you have given for Fight Club which was the maiden presentation under my banner G Squad, and I will always be grateful for it. I am writing to announce that I will be taking a break from all social media platforms and my mobile to solely focus on my next project."

Lokesh also added, "During this time, I will not be reachable. I would like to again thank the audience for all the love and support you have showered upon me since my debut. Until then, take care, all of you. Stay positive and ignore Negativity! Much Love, Lokesh Kanagaraj." He shared the statement with a hug face and red heart emojis.