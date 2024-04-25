Why Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and other septuagenarians, sexagenarians still rule south cinema

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s 171st film Coolie was announced with much fanfare recently, while Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is shooting for Thug Life in Delhi now. Over at Kannada film industry, Dr Shiva Rajkumar is busy working in the film Uttarakaanda, and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has just started shooting for his 360th film. Meanwhile, Malayalam star Mammootty’s film Turbo is set to hit screens in June and Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna aka Balayaa is working on NBK 109 and Megastar Chiranjeevi is shooting for Vishwambhara. At first glance, none of this is surprising given that they are well-known actors but what unites them and makes them stand out in the Indian film industry is that these stars are all more than 60 years old and continue to deliver strong box office numbers, far better than some younger stars in fact. So, what accounts for their continued popularity? (Also read: Coolie teaser: Rajinikanth rains gold on goons in Thalaivar 171 but not like you'd expect. Watch) Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and Mohanlal are all ruling the film industry.

Talent and Legacy

One of the biggest factors that works in the favour of these stars is the fact that they have decades of experience in the film industry. For instance, Mohanlal (63) made his movie debut at the age 18 in the Malayalam film Thiranottam in 1978 and Mammootty (72) was 20 years old when he made his debut in Anubhavangal Paalichakal. Kamal Haasan (69) and Balayya (63) were child artistes. Rajinikanth (73), of course, began in films by playing supporting characters but he has gone on to become the one and only Superstar.

All of these stars have proved their talent and honed their acting skills over decades in various roles. These older South Indian actors are seen as acting legends in the Indian film industry and by the audience, and their presence in films adds to their appeal. Their experience and talent make them highly sought-after not just by filmmakers but by the audiences – old and young – too.

Versatility and Adaptability

Films and the style of filmmaking have changed over the last few decades and all these south stars have continuously adapted to changing times. While some have continuously experimented with their roles, like Kamal Haasan, Mammootty and Mohanlal for instance, others, like Rajinikanth, have capitalized on their image to continue to play significant and impactful characters on screen. Nearly all these stars have experimented with various genres and while some films may have been box office misses, they continue to push the envelope when it comes to their roles.

In 2022, Kamal Haasan came back with a bang in a strong action-oriented role in his film Vikram. For someone nearing 70, this is a remarkable feat as Vikram made around ₹500 crore at the box office. And he is not the only one who is scoring big at the box office. In 2023, Balayya delivered two hit films - Veera Simha Reddy and Bhagavath Kesari and Mohanlal delivered a hit with Neru as did Mammootty with Kaathal - The Core. These stars are in fact, far ahead of the younger crop of actors, many of whom are still struggling to find their feet in the south Indian film industry. What these south stars are doing is exploring different genres of cinema, adapting to changing audience preferences and willing to work with younger directors and filmmakers. They are open to new-age storytelling, different film formats, and genres that are gaining popularity, especially among the youth. And they’ve made sure they’ve embraced social media platforms and use them effectively to stay connected with their fans and audience.

All About The Fans

With every box office success, each of these south stars has built a large fan following that remains strong to this day – and, in fact, continues to grow. Fans of Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Balayya, Chiranjeevi and Shiva Rajkumar remain loyal to them and the excitement and celebrations on the first day of their film release proves this. This is why it is often said that their films cater to everyone from the ages of six to 60. With social media and new genres of films and stories, these older stars have been able to capture younger audiences as well.

Looking at the filmography of each of these 60-plus stars, you realise that while they may all continue to sing and dance and romance a much younger woman on screen, it is not easy for any young actor to match their style, charisma or screen presence. There are many who criticize these older stars for not playing roles that suit their age but the fact is that their stardom remains unmatched. Rajinikanth, for instance, has the highest number of fans (other than Vijay) in the Tamil film industry. As an icon, the immense respect he commands among the masses is exceptional and he is seen as one of them despite his fame, popularity or money.

The big question that comes up now and then is – will younger actors in the south film industry be able to become like any of these stars and enjoy a similar position? Well, this remains to be seen. But as for now, the audience is loving these older stars and just can’t get enough of them on screen.