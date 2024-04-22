Coolie teaser: Rajinikanth rains gold on goons in Thalaivar 171 but not like you'd expect. Watch

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj on Monday announced the title of his next film with Rajinikanth. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Lokesh also shared the over-three-minute title teaser of the film which was earlier titled, Thalaivar 171. (Also Read | Thalaivar 171: Rajinikanth flaunts gold in first look from film with Lokesh Kanagaraj) Rajinikanth in a still from Coolie teaser.

Lokesh Kanagaraj announces title of Thalaivar 171

In the video, several people are seen in a factory working with gold--from chains to watches. One of the workers receives a call that an unknown person has breached security, and they should be careful. As he walks outside with a gold chain to thrash the person, he gets beaten up instead.

What follows are fight sequences between Rajinikanth's character and the workers. The entire teaser has been shot in black and white with only the gold colour visible. Sharing posters, Lokesh tweeted, "We love you Thalaiva @rajinikanth (red heart emoji). #Coolie (muscle emoji)."

Fans react to Coolie teaser

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "Lokesh + Anirudh + Rajini = Blockbuster." A comment read, "That final shot with the Thalaivar smile was INCREDIBLE. What incredible background music." "Those unexpected DIALOGUES," said another person. Another fan said, "Rajinikanth Screen presence + Lokesh Taking + Anirudh BGM= Goosebumps, hit in theatres."

About Thalaivar 171

This is Rajinikanth’s first film with Lokesh. The film is produced by Sun Pictures and was announced in September last year. Sivakarthikeyan is rumoured to play a key role in the film, but the rest of the cast and crew is yet to be announced. Composer Anirudh Ravichander and stunt director duo Anbariv have been roped in for the film.

Rajinikanth's upcoming work

Rajinikanth was last seen in his daughter, Aishwarya’s directorial Lal Salaam earlier this year. He is currently shooting for Vettaiyan with director TJ Gnanavel. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati.

After the highly successful 2022 film Vikram with Kamal Haasan, Lokesh followed it up with the 2023 film Leo with Vijay. He recently made his acting debut with Shruti Haasan’s song Inimel. Apart from the film with Rajinikanth, Lokesh also has Kaithi 2 with Karthi lined up.