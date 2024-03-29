Thalaivar 171: Rajinikanth flaunts gold in first look from film with Lokesh Kanagaraj; title to be announced soon

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared an update on his upcoming film with Rajinikanth, sharing the actor’s first look from the film. In a brand new poster for the yet-to-be-titled Thalaivar 171, the actor can be seen looking stylish. (Also Read: Rajinikanth enjoys Holi festivities with daughters and grandchildren. See photos) Rajinikanth looks stylish in his first look for Lokesh Kanagaraj's next

Title to be announced soon

Lokesh took to X to announce that the film’s title will be revealed on April 22. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Thalaivar 171 title reveal on April 22.” In the poster, Rajinikanth can be seen looking rugged and stylish, with handcuffs made out of gold watches. He also sports gold sunglasses. Mechanical parts, like the inside of a watch, make up the background of the poster.

Given that the handcuffs are made of watches, fans wondered if Suriya’s character Rolex will make an appearance. While the filmmakers are yet to announce anything as such, the film’s poster hints the film might have something to do with time and gold. The film’s pre-production is currently in progress and it will go on floors later this year.

About Thalaivar 171

This is Rajinikanth’s first film with Lokesh. The film is produced by Sun Pictures and was announced in September last year. Sivakarthikeyan is rumoured to play a key role in the film, but the rest of the cast and crew is yet to be announced. It’s expected that the film’s full team will be revealed on the day the title is announced. However, composer Anirudh Ravichander and stunt director duo Anbariv have been roped in already, according to the new poster.

Upcoming work

Rajinikanth was last seen in his daughter, Aishwarya’s directorial Lal Salaam earlier this year. He is currently shooting for Vettaiyan with director TJ Gnanavel. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati. After the highly successful 2022 film Vikram with Kamal Haasan, Lokesh followed it up with the 2023 film Leo with Vijay. He recently made his acting debut with Shruti Haasan’s song Inimel. Apart from the film with Rajinikanth, Lokesh also has Kaithi 2 with Karthi lined up.

