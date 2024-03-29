Suriya announces film with Karthik Subbaraj; promises ‘love, laughter, war’

Actor Suriya has finalised what his next film after Kanguva will be. The actor announced on Thursday that he will team up with director Karthik Subbaraj for his next. Suriya made the announcement on Instagram and X and shared an announcement poster. (Also Read: Kanguva sizzle teaser: Suriya's next promises to be heavy on action and drama. Watch) Suriya has announced one of his next films after Kanguva

‘Love laughter war’

Suriya took to X to share an announcement poster which sees a burning vintage car. One of the trees in front of it had a heart carved on it, with an arrow piercing through. ‘Love laughter war’ seems to be the film’s tagline.

“New beginnings..! Need all your good wishes!” wrote the actor, sharing the poster. On Instagram, he also shared a picture clicked with Karthik to make it official. Karthik also announced, sharing that he’s pumped to team up with the actor. He wrote, “My Next Film is with the Ever-Awesome @Suriya_offl sir. So Pumped up for this #Suriya44.”

Changes in line-up

Suriya was supposed to team up with director Vetrimaaran for Vaadi Vasal, but the film has been put on hold indefinitely. He was also supposed to team up with Pa Ranjith but it looks like the film didn’t materialise.

Later, he announced his second film with Sudha Kongara after Soorarai Pottru, titled Puranaanooru but the film was delayed as the duo wanted to do ‘justice to the story.’ Suriya finally put worried fans’ minds at ease by making it official with Karthik. However, given that the director called this his 44th film, it remains to be seen which film he’ll star in immediately after Kanguva, his 42nd film.

Suriya’s work

Suriya was last seen in the 2022 film Vikram as Rolex, a character that’ll soon get a stand-alone film from director Lokesh Kanagaraj. He also played a cameo in Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

His next film, Kanguva, directed by Siva, is currently in post-production and will be released sometime this year. The film marks Bobby Deol and Disha Patani’s debut in Tamil. He will also play a cameo in Sarfira, the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, starring Akshay Kumar.

Karthik’s last film, Jigarthanda Double X, was released in 2023 and received good reviews. He was supposed to team up with Vijay for the actor’s last film but it looks like that has changed. He also penned the story for Shankar’s Ram Charan, Kiara Advani-starrer Game Changer.

