Inimel: Shruti Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj spark fresh chemistry in Kamal Haasan's song on modern-day romance. Watch

Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for making dark and hard-hitting cinema has entered a new territory. The filmmaker has now featured in the new song Inimel starring Shruti Haasan. Lokesh stars in the romantic track alongside Shruti which explores the complexities of modern-day romance. (Also read: Lokesh Kanagaraj turns actor for Shruti Haasan and Kamal Haasan’s Inimel) Lokesh Kanagaraj has made his acting debut opposite Shruti Haasan in Kamal Haasan's Inimel.

Lokesh Kanagaraj makes acting debut in urban romantic track

Lokesh's acting debut delves in with the present-day relationship among couples. The track directed by Dwarkesh Prabakar revolves into the ups and downs in live-in relationships as well as marriages. The issue of early pregnancy and divorce has also been depicted in the song. Although, Inimel also showcases the warmth and innocence of true love, it doesn't try to make everything easy-going.

Imimel delves into complex modern relationships

Inimel shows a couple who chat on WhatsApp and meet on a movie date. While watching the film together the duo presumes about their live-on relationship, marriage and divorce. However, when the show is over, they are seen holding hands as they are attracted to each other. The theme of the song is the possibilities of negative experiences in urban relationships.

Kamal Haasan turns lyricist for Inimel

The romantic track is penned by Kamal Haasan and produced by Raajkamal films International. R Mahendran has also co-produced the music video. Shruti has composed and conceptualised the song, while Yanchan has produced the music. The actor is known to be a music composer and singer apart from her acting credentials. She was recently seen in Prabhas starrer blockbuster Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire.

Lokesh is currently busy with Kaithi 2 and the sequel to Vikram. He has started his own crime universe that is interlinked. Vikram and Leo followed his 2019 action-thriller Kaithi. Kamal, on the other hand is busy with post-production of Indian 2 and Indian 3. He is also a part of Kalki 2898 and Thug Life.

