Vetrimaaran confirms working with Jr NTR for upcoming film: ‘Won’t collaborate with him for star value’. Watch

Filmmaker Vetrimaaran, who has so far collaborated with Dhanush on multiple occasions, has confirmed that he will join hands with Jr NTR for a yet-untitled upcoming project. He also said that he won’t collaborate with Jr NTR for the star value but for the suitable content that would require him. (Also Read | Jr NTR's team clarifies he is not working with Dhanush in Vetrimaaran’s film; calls such reports 'absolutely false') Jr NTR will collaborate with Vetrimaaran for a new film.

Vetrimaaran, who was in Hyderabad on Tuesday to promote the Telugu dubbed version release of his latest Tamil film Viduthalai: Part 1, interacted with the media. As part of the interaction, he was asked about the rumours about working with Jr NTR.

“Collaboration will make sense to me and I will not collaborate just for the star value or the combination value. I will only collaborate for a content that will demand a star like him. So that much I can say,” Vetrimaaran said.

Several fans reacted to the video and shared their excitement over the collaboration. A person wrote, “This will be an epic collaboration. Two powerhouses coming together (sic).” Another Fan said, “Can’t wait for this project to take off (sic).”

As part of the same interaction, Vetrimaaran confirmed that he met and pitched a story idea to Jr NTR. He also added that their project will take time to take off as both of them are currently occupied with their respective assignments. Last year, reports emerged for the first time that Vetrimaaran had met Jr NTR to pitch a story idea.

Jr NTR is currently busy with the shoot of his next yet-untitled Telugu film with director Koratala Siva. Dubbed NTR 30, the project marks the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor. The film will release later this year. NTR 30 was officially launched with a pooja ceremony last month.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who presided over as the special guest for the program, clapped the first shot and commenced the shooting. Vetrimaaran, on the other hand, is expected to commence work on his next film Vaadivasal, which will star Suriya.

