Rajinikanth enjoys Holi festivities with daughters and grandchildren. See photos

Rajinikanth, known for his larger-than-life image on-screen leads a simple life around his family. The actor depicted as a superhero messiah in movies likes to spend time around his loved ones, away from the glitz and glamour. The Lal Salaam actor recently celebrated Holi with his daughters and grandchildren. (Also read: Rajinikanth flies economy; Jiiva shares fan-boy pictures from the airport) Rajinikanth celebrated Holi with his daughters and grandchildren.

Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya shares Holi cute picture

Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya posted a family photo in which the superstar is seen playing Holi with his grandsons as the kids pick up dry colour. The Lal Salaam director is also seen smiling and carrying balloons as the family is in festive fervour. Aishwarya captioned her post as, “Happy Rajinikanth Day Shivaji Rao #holi #appa (heart, globe, bicep and crown emojis) remembering #Balachander thatha #gratefuleveryday.”

Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya joins Holi celebrations.

Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya also posted a picture from the Holi celebration and wrote, “Happy holi (two hearts and smiling emoji).” In the photo, apart from Soundarya, her husband Vishagan, their sons Ved and Veer pose alongside Rajnikanth's wife Latha and Aishwarya.

Rajinikanth's rags to riches story from Shivaji Rao to Thalaivar

Rajinikanth's real name is Shivaji Rao Gaikwad and he was born in Bangalore. He worked as a conductor in Bangalore before pursuing an acting career in Chennai. The actor made his debut with K Balachander's Apoorva Ragangal. He worked alongside Kamal Haasan in the film before he shot to fame with Chandramukhi, Shivaji: The Boss, Enthiran and other mega blockbusters.

The veteran was last seen in daughter Aishwarya's Lal Salaam and Nelson Dilipkumar's blockbuster Jailer. While the former received mixed response from critics and lukewarm reaction from audiences, the latter garnered more than ₹650 Crore at the box office. He is currently busy with TJ Gnanavel's Vettaiyan. Rajnikanth is also about to commence shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Thalaivar 171.

