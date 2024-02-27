Soundarya wishes parents Rajinikanth, Latha on 43rd wedding anniversary with an adorable photo: ‘Couple goals’

Superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya has wished her parents on their 43rd wedding anniversary through an adorable picture and a sweet caption. She shared a still of Rajinikanth and his wife Latha decked up and posing together and called them “couple goals.” (Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he felt guilty after doing Rajinikanth's Petta. Here's why) Rajinikanth and his wife Latha celebrate their 43rd wedding anniversary

Soundarya's post for her parents

On Tuesday, Soundarya Rajinikanth took to her X handle and shared a picture in which her father can be seen in his signature white kurta and flaunting a gold chain around his neck. Standing next to her is Latha Rajinikanth in a colourful Kanjeevaram sari and showing off a ring on her finger. The two can be seen sharing a cute, intimate moment, smiling.

Soundarya wrote in the caption, “43 years of togetherness (loved and red heart emojis) my darling amma & appa! Always standing by each other rock solid (blue heart, loved, and flying kiss emojis). Amma cherishes and makes appa wear the chain and rings they exchanged 43 years ago, every year (smiling and red heart emojis)! Love you both too much and more (emojis) #CoupleGoals.”

Rajinikanth's new project

Earlier in the day, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala announced his collaboration with Rajinikanth for a feature film. The filmmaker, known for backing movies such as Chhichhore, the Housefull franchise, 83 and Bawaal, shared the news on his social media account Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

“It's a true honour to collaborate with the legendary Rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together” the post read.

However, details regarding the film have been kept under wraps. According to a source close to the production, “It will be a pan-India movie, and the announcement regarding the same will be made soon.”

Rajinikanth’s latest release is Lal Salaam, a Tamil sports action movie. It is helmed by the actor’s daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. He will also be seen reuniting with his Hum co-star Amitabh Bachchan for a Tamil film that they're currently shooting for.

