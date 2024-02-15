Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he felt guilty after doing Rajinikanth's Petta. Here's why

Nawazuddin on Petta

“When I did Petta with Rajini sir, after I came back from the shoot, I was in a lot of guilt. That I'm charging money for something I don't even know. It felt like I fooled everyone. Because I was just lip-syncing to the prompting. I couldn't understand a lot of words, but I was doing it. Even if it turns out to be efficient, you feel very ashamed. And if you get paid for it, you ask yourself, ‘Am I committing fraud?’,” Nawazuddin said in Hindi in the interview.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Petta is directed by Pizza-fame Karthik Subbaraj and music scored by Anirudh Ravichander. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathy, Simran, Trisha, and Sasikumar. Petta, roughly translating into one's local stronghold in Tamil, released along with the Ajith-Nayanthara starrer Viswasam, directed by Siva, back in 2019.

Course-correction in Saindhav

Nawazuddin then explained that he took the lesson from the sets of Petta and corrected course in his recent debut Telugu film, Saindhav. “I did my own dubbing. And every dialogue, I knew its meaning, what I'm saying, and why I'm saying it. So I felt less guilty,” he added.

Helmed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Venkat Boyanapalli, the action-packed 2023 film Saindhav also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Sara, and Jayaprakash. Saindhav released in the theatres on January 13, and is now streaming on Prime Video India. In a film hailed as a ‘desi John Wick,’ Nawazuddin played a merciless gangster called Vikas Malik, who locks horns with Venkatesh's titular character.

Nawazuddin will be next seen in Adbhut, Noorani Chehra, and Sangeen.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.