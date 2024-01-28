Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he cannot ask people to give him work, will even sell shoes to make his own films

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most acclaimed actors in the Hindi film industry, having delivered stellar performances in several films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, Badlapur and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. In a recent interview on Unfiltered by Samdish's Youtube Channel, the actor opened up about his love for acting and said that he will never ask for work and would rather sell his belongings to fund his own projects. (Also read: Saindhav review: Venkatesh's desi John Wick is decent, but it's Nawazuddin Siddiqui who steals the show) Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui talked about his love for acting,

What Nawazuddin said

Speaking on the channel, Nawazuddin said, "If a day like that comes when I have no work, I don’t even have the strength to go and ask for it. I can’t come to you and say, ‘Give me work.’ I will sell my house, my shoes and everything and make a film on my own. I am so confident about that. I can’t do that in my life. Acting is important, but acting in films is not. I will do it on the streets, trains or bus.”

The actor further detailed it is not demeaning to him to ask for work. But he would not ask for work. In the same interview, Nawazuddin also shared about the time he had a stammering problem and how it created an insecurity. "When I am really angry, the stammering comes back. It went away in 2005 and 2006. Maybe it was there because of insecurity, and then when I achieved some things in life, it went away," he said.

More details

Nawazuddin recently made his debut in Telugu with Sailesh Kolanu’s Saindhav. He plays Vikas Malik, a businessman who’s borderline unhinged in the film that stars Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead. The film released on January 13. He has Section 108, which also stars Arbaaz Khan and Regina Cassandra, in the pipeline.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.