Saindhav trailer: Venkatesh Daggubati goes against Nawazuddin Siddiqui to save his daughter. Watch

The makers of Telugu superstar Venkatesh Daggubati's upcoming action film Saindhav dropped the trailer of the film 10 days before the release on Pongal. The film pits a family-loving tough titular character essayed by Venkatesh against the scheming antagonist played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. (Also Read: Venkatesh visits Kanaka Durga temple and Babai Hotel in Vijayawada. See pics) Venkatesh Daggubati in the trailer of Saindhav

What's in the trailer?

The trailer shows Venkatesh's character living a happy, intimate life with his wife and daughter – till they realise his daughter has a terminal illness. The only cure to this rare, fatal disease is a vial that costs crores. The reason behind the astronomically high cost is a pharmaceutical racket owned by Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character. Venkatesh then goes on a violent quest to retrieve the vial from Nawazuddin and his army of men.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

About Saindhav

Helmed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Venkat Boyanapalli, the action-packed drama stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Sara, and Jayaprakash.

Interesting, Venkatesh's Saindhav marks Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Telugu debut. Earlier, director Sailesh Kolanu welcomed Nawazuddin to the team. Taking to X, Sailesh shared the picture with Nawazuddin and wrote, “Super excited to have one of the best actors we have in the country @Nawazuddin_S. It's gonna be madness I can assure you. @VenkyMama @NiharikaEnt @vboyanapalli @Music_Santhosh @maniDop @Garrybh88 @artkolla #Saindhav #venky75.”

Rana Naidu Season 2

Apart from Saindhav, Venkatesh Daggubati is also coming up with the second season of the high-octane action thriller series Rana Naidu. The first season received appreciation in India as well as globally.

Helmed by Karan Anshuman, Rana Naidu is an adaptation of the popular American series, Ray Donovan, and dropped on Netflix India on March 10, 2023. Rana Naidu marked the first collaboration of the Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati with his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati.

Produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global, the series is created by Karan Anshuman and co-directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn S. Varma. Rana Naidu Season 1 brought together a versatile cast featuring Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Rajesh Jais.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.