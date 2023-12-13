Netflix most viewed: Rana Naidu becomes the only Indian title in its top 400 list

Popular OTT platform Netflix revealed details of titles that got the most viewership on their platform from January to June 2023. The web series Rana Naidu, starring Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati, became the only Indian series to feature in the top 400 in the 336th place. Netflix revealed viewership data for around 18,000 titles and Rana clocked in some good numbers to make the list. (Also Read: Netflix finally reveals viewer data for every title, The Night Agent and Ginny & Georgia are most watched shows) Venkatesh and Rana in a still from Rana Naidu(Twitter)

Rana Naidu’s viewership

The series that was released in multiple languages, recorded a total of 4,63,00,000 viewing hours. Despite the series coming under fire for its bold content, it looks like many were curious to see the show since it first streamed on March 10. The Night Agent and Ginny and Georgia topped the list with 81,21,00,000 and 66,51,00,000 viewed hours, respectively. The top 10 also included The Glory, Wednesday, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, You, Outer Banks and Manifest.

Other Indian titles

Nine Indian titles featured on the top 1000 list in total. Films and web series like Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga featured on the list in 401th position, Mission Manju ranked at 599, Indian Matchmaking at 615, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway at 651, the Hindi version of RRR at 660, season 1 of Class at 724, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar at 762 and Shehzada at 840. Other Indian titles featured after the top 1000 in the list, including Scoop, Gumraah, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Trial by Fire: Limited Series, Delhi Crime season 1 and Sacred Games season 1.

Rana Naidu season 2

Venkatesh recently revealed that season 2 of the web series will be toned down compared to season 1. Given that some viewers found the series’ content objectionable, he said that the focus will be on the story and comedic scenes rather than expletives.

