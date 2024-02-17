Lal Salaam box office collection day 8: Rajinikanth film continues to struggle, earns only 27 lakh in India

Lal Salaam box office collection day 8: The sports drama, featuring Rajinikanth in an extended cameo and Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, has turned out to be a box office dud. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Lal Salaam earned an estimated ₹27 lakh nett in India on Friday, its eighth day of release. Also read | Lal Salaam X reviews: Fans think Rajinikanth’s film has an ‘impactful message’ Lal Salaam box office collection day 8: Rajinikanth in a still from the sports drama.

Lal Salaam box office collection

As per the portal, Lal Salaam's week one collection was ₹15.08 crore nett in India in all languages (Tamil and Telugu). After Friday's collection, the film earned roughly ₹15.35 crore nett in India so far. After opening at ₹3.55 crore nett in India in all languages (Tamil and Telugu) on Friday, Lal Salaam made ₹3.25 crore nett in India on Saturday.

The Rajinikanth film remained steady on Sunday, collecting ₹3.15 crore nett in India. However, on its first Monday, Lal Salaam saw a dip in numbers, earning roughly ₹1.24 crore nett In India. On Tuesday, it earned ₹1.45 crore nett in India, followed by ₹1.21 crore nett on Wednesday and ₹92 lakh nett on Thursday.

About Lal Salaam

Aishwarya Rajinikanth directed Lal Salaam after an eight-year break. Lal Salaam stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, who are seen as rivals since they were kids. Rajinikanth is seen as Moideen Bhai in the film. Lal Salaam was previously scheduled to release during the Pongal festival in January 2024. Presented by A Subaskaran, the film has music by AR Rahman.

Lal Salaam movie review

An excerpt from Lal Salaam's Hindustan Times review read, "It is interesting to see Rajinikanth play Moideen bhai, a Muslim leader, on screen. Some of the dialogues given to him clearly exhibit his personal beliefs and are quite meaningful in today’s times. They are goosebumps-inducing moments, in fact. In one scene, for instance, Moideen bhai says, ‘India is for Indians and I am an Indian Muslim. I was born here and I will die here. This is my home. We should not talk about caste or religion but humanity, and humanity is above all. Jai Hind’. Humanity above all is an aspect the Superstar has spoken about in real life as well."

