Lal Salaam X reviews: Fans think Rajinikanth’s film has an ‘impactful message’

Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s directorial Lal Salaam, starring Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal and others, hit screens this Friday. The film is a sports drama which sees Kapil Dev in a key role. Fans have reacted to the film since its release, with most of them all praise for Aishwarya and her father, actor Rajinikanth. But some had flaws to point out too. Check out what they had to say. (Also Read: Lal Salaam movie review: Aishwarya Rajinikanth is back with a bang) Rajinikanth in a still from Lal Salaam

‘Kudos to Aishwarya’

One fan took to X to share that Aishwarya chose a powerful subject for the film ‘at the right time,’ writing, “Kudos to @ash_rajinikanth for bringing this powerful subject at the right time. Didn't expect this strong content oriented movie from her. Particularly she has handled Superstar #Rajinikanth in the right way and the output came out very well. #LalSalaam. (sic)”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Another fan wrote that she has made her dad proud, “#LalSalaam : Blockbuster. You won my dear sister @ash_rajinikanth. Made your dad proud. Hats off for pulling of need of the hour content and much needed dialogues. Climax. Humanity above religion. Detailed review once I settle. #Thalaivar screen presence and dialogues. Book ur tickets paise vasool. (sic)”

‘Must watch for Rajinikanth’

Some fans believed that the film is a ‘must watch’ for Rajinikanth, with one of them writing, “Lal Salaam - A must watch for Rajinikanth 's impactful special appearance and for the message. The climax was the best part of the film. I feel casting could've been a lot better and the editing, as well. PS. AR Rahman is a Jalali, and will be a Jalali (The greatest). (sic)”

Another fan wrote, “one word-#LalSalaam (4.75/5) wow wow what a movie.Hats off @ash_rajinikanth 7 and one and only #Rajinikanth and @arrahman. what a #Thalaivar @rajinikanth. Godfather of screen presence. #mullummalarum and #Nationalawards sure #LalSalaamFDFS. (sic)”

‘A noble message’

One fan pointed out that while the film had some flaws, it was backed by a noble message, writing, “#LalSalaam Blockbuster.. book ur tickets, has its flaws in 1st half but punchy second half, terrific dialogues throughout, Thalaivar fabulous from both Vishnu and Vikranth climax la semma.. very very noble message.. much needed… WINNER #LalSalaamReview. (sic)”

Another opined, “Delightful @rajinikanth. If you sync with his ideology, you’ll clap/cry, love #LalSalaam. If you lean towards left or right, you’ll stutter, struggle. @ash_rajinikanth,not just a sanghi, even a left leaning won’t do this role. On dot perfect my man, always! #LalSalaamFDFS. (sic)”

‘Poor execution’

One fan pointed out the flaws writing, “#LalSalaam. Superstar has done more than a cameo. Story is strong enough but the execution is poor. Rahman's bgm was neat but songs were not impressive. Neat performance from all the cast. Fairly engaging. Below Average! (sic)”

“#LalSalaam. +Ves, Social message content, #Thalaivar special Apperance, Dialogues, #ARRahman songs especially #Anbalane #Deva voice was magical,” wrote a fan, adding, “-Ves. Non linear narration & Editing was little off. OVERALL WORTH A WATCH FOR MESSAGE CONVEYED. Kudos @ash_rajinikanth. (sic)”

Debate on Rajini’s role

While some fans believed Aishwarya should’ve written Rajinikanth’s role better, others believed she did a good job. One fan opined, “When you rope in Star like Rajni you should have some powerful character written or at least one impactful scene! Both are big disappointment here! 2 fights for Rajni not even one clicks! They could have roped in any other artist for this role. #LalSalaam. (sic)”

However, another fan believed Rajinikanth had an impactful role, writing, “This is not a cameo movie. Sambavam by @ash_rajinikanth. Superb acting by @TheVishnuVishal & @vikranth_offl and the whole team. @arrahman scores big time. #lalsalaam #thalaivar #rajinikanth. (sic)”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place