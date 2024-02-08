 Rajinikanth overwhelmed after watching daughter Aishwarya's Lal Salaam trailer - Hindustan Times
Rajinikanth overwhelmed after watching daughter Aishwarya's Lal Salaam trailer ahead of release

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 08, 2024 02:10 PM IST

Lal Salaam is helmed by Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth and marks her directorial comeback. It will release on February 9

Aishwarya Rajinikanth is all set for the release of her film Lal Salaam. Ahead of the release, Rajinikanth, who also has a cameo in the film, sat down with a few of their close people to watch the film's trailer. His reaction video has surfaced online and is winning hearts as Rajinikanth seems impressed. Also read: Lal Salaam actor Vishnu Vishal interview: ‘I am not arrogant, but I won’t act in average films'

Rajinikanth reacts to daughter Aishwarya's trailer.

Rajinikanth's reaction to Lal Salaam trailer

In the video, Rajinikanth joined others at his Poes Garden house and watched the trailer in the living room area. He flashes a big smile and even looks a little emotional as the trailer ends. He was in his usual look.

Lal Salaam

Lal Salaam stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth and is billed as a sports drama that promotes religious harmony. While Rajinikanth will be seen in the role of Moideen Bhai in the film, cricket legend Kapil Dev will also star in the film in a special cameo. Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, KS Ravikumar, Thambi Ramaiah, Nirosha, Vivek Prasanna and Dhanya Balakrishna are also a part of the film in pivotal roles.

It is directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and officially marks her directorial comeback. The film is written by Vishnu Rangasamy. Backed by Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions, the film will release in theatres on February 9. AR Rahman has composed the music of Lal Salaam.

Aishwarya on directing Rajinikanth

Talking about the film in which she directed her father, Rajinikanth, Aishwarya told Hindustan Times, “Directing Appa (father) was something I never expected in my life to start with, it was a blessing. To put it shortly, every single day of working with him was a mini masterclass – how he handles himself on set and as a professional, an artist in the industry.”

“His dedication, devotion and seriousness about work, even at this age and time of his life, is something I think everyone in the industry should learn. I think everyone around him is constantly learning from him all the time. He still feels he has so much to learn, and that, I think, is the beauty of the situation we were in. I cherish every moment like every other filmmaker who has worked with him. Appa etches his stamp on us as an artist and particularly in Lal Salaam, as an actor and performer, not just as an entertainer," she added.

