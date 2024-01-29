Rajinikanth defends daughter Aishwarya's 'dad is not Sanghi' comment: 'She never said that it was a bad word'

Actor Rajinikanth has opened up about daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's recent statement defending him at her upcoming film Lal Salaam's audio launch. She had spoken about her father being called 'Sanghi' by a section of people. On Monday, speaking with reporters outside Chennai airport, Rajinikanth defended Aishwarya's comment and said she never used 'Sanghi' in a 'bad' sense. Also read | Rajinikanth on Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration: 'This is spirituality and not politics' Rajinikanth breaks silence after daughter Aishwarya speaks out against those calling him a 'Sanghi'.

Rajinikanth said in Tamil, "My daughter (Aishwarya Rajinikanth) never said that Sanghi [the term] was a bad word. She only questioned why her father was being branded that way, when he is into spirituality."

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

'Rajinikanth is not a Sanghi' controversy

Aishwaryaa had recently addressed those who called her father, veteran actor Rajinikanth, ‘Sanghi.’ She was speaking about her upcoming film Laal Salaam at the film's audio launch on January 26 in Chennai, when she said that Rajinikanth was not a Sanghi. “I’d like to make it clear here, Rajinikanth is not a Sanghi. If he was, he wouldn’t have done a film like Lal Salaam,” Aishwarya had said.

She also said, "I generally stay away from social media, but my team often tells me what’s happening and keep showing some posts. I used to get angry seeing them. We’re human beings too. In recent times, many people call my father a Sanghi. I didn’t know what it meant. I then asked someone what was the meaning of Sanghi and they said that people, who support a particular political party are called Sanghi.”

About Lal Salaam

Rajinikanth will be seen in an extended cameo in Lal Salaam, where his character is named Moideen Bhai. Lal Salaam is set against the backdrop of cricket. It stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant in lead roles. With Lal Salaam, Aishwarya returns to direction after a gap of seven years. Aishwarya’s last directorial project was the Tamil action-thriller Vai Raja Vai, which also featured her ex-husband Dhanush in a cameo.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place