Rajinikanth on Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration: 'This is spirituality and not politics'
Rajinikanth calls Ram temple event 'spiritual'. Rajinikanth said he was among the first 150 people to witness the unveiling of Ram Lalla idol.
On Monday, the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya took place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The grand event was attended by thousands of special guests from across the country. Veteran actor Rajinikanth was also present. On Tuesday, he returned to Chennai and spoke to reporters at the airport. He called the event a 'spiritual one' and not political. Also read: Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and south celebs at Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
'I was among the first 150 people'
Rajinikanth, who returned to Chennai along with his family, also revealed that he was one among the first 150 people to witness the historic unveiling of Ram Lalla idol. He said in Tamil, "I had a great darshan. After the Ram temple was opened, I was among the first 150 people to witness [the Ram Lalla idol], and it gave me immense happiness... For me, this is spirituality and not politics. Everyone can have different opinions, and it doesn't have to match every time."
When asked about a video from the event that was being shared on social media about him not being allotted a seat properly, Rajinikanth replied, "There is nothing like that." Earlier, Rajinikanth had told reporters in Ayodhya, “It was a historic event and I am very fortunate. Will definitely come to Ayodhya every year.”
Pran Pratishtha ceremony
The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apart from Rajinikanth, big names from the south film industries were in Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. Among them were Chiranjeevi and son-actor Ram Charan as well as Kantara fame actor and director Rishab Shetty.
Bollywood actors such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut and Jackie Shroff were also in Ayodhya for the ceremony.