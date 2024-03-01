Rajinikanth flies economy; Jiiva shares fan-boy pictures from the airport

Superstar Rajinikanth was recently spotted flying economy from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh. Fans were thrilled to see the actor in an IndiGo flight with some even making conversation with him. Actor Jiiva was also pumped to bump into him at the airport, sharing his experience on Instagram. (Also Read: Soundarya wishes parents Rajinikanth, Latha on 43rd wedding anniversary with an adorable photo: ‘Couple goals’) Jiiva shared fan-boy pics with Rajinikanth after he was spotted flying economy.

Rajini flies economy

Videos of Rajinikanth flying in economy have been doing the rounds on X. Fans shared videos taken as they boarded the flight and spotted the actor putting on his AirPods. Another video saw him talking to a fan, even though the conversation has been muted.

“Superstar Rajinikanth Kadapa airport,” reads the caption on one video, while another reads, “The closest I’ve been to GOD.” In the second video, Rajini can be seen making conversation with the fan and nodding along. This is not the first time fans were thrilled to spot Rajini on a flight. In 2023, ahead of the release of Jailer, passengers were thrilled to see the actor on-board, flying business class.

Jiiva’s post

Jiiva, who was recently seen in Mahi V Raghav’s AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy biopic, Yatra 2, bumped into the superstar once he reached Chennai. The actor shared pictures and videos on Instagram, writing, “Flying high with the superstar Rajinikanth sir!” In the video he shared, Jiiva and Rajinikanth make conversation in a shuttle as a security guard looks on. He also shared pictures clicked with the superstar.

Upcoming work

Rajinikanth was last seen in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s directorial Lal Salaam which saw Vishnu Vishal as the lead. He is currently shooting for Vettaiyan with TJ Gnanavel. Recently, a video of him dressed in a cop uniform made rounds on social media. The film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan is expected to be wrapped up by March. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the film’s music.

