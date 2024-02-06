Rajinikanth reacts to Vijay's entry into politics. Here's what he said

Days after Vijay announced his plunge into politics with his political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, Rajinikanth reacted to the news. As per India Today, the veteran actor congratulated him. On February 2, Vijay also revealed that his party will contest in the 2026 elections. (Also Read | Ajith vs Vijay: With Thalapathy entering politics, will Ajith rule Kollywood?) Rajinikanth spoke about Vijay,

Rajinikanth on Vijay's political plunge

In a video shared on X, Rajinikanth was seen outside the airport on Tuesday. When a paparazzo asked Rajinikanth about Vijay's political journey announcement, Rajinikanth said, "Congratulations," twice. The report also said he wished him well for his political journey. Rajinikanth is currently shooting for director TJ Gnanavel's Vettaiyan.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Vijay poses with fans

Vijay is currently in Puducherry shooting for GOAT, his upcoming film directed by Venkat Prabhu. After his 69th film, Vijay will become a full-time politician after bidding adieu to films. Several videos emerged on social media platforms of Vijay posing with fans on the side of his shooting. In a clip, he was seen standing on the roof of a car.

As his fans around him screamed and cheered for him, he held his phone, smiled and recorded videos with the crowd. The actor was seen wearing a cream shirt and denims. He sported a clean-shaven look. The video ended with Vijay greeting his fans with folded hands and then waving at them.

Vijay thanked fans recently

On Sunday, Vijay thanked fans for their support and encouragement after he decided to join politics. In a statement shared on the official X account of TVK - Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, Vijay said, "I profusely thank from the bottom of my heart respected leaders of various political parties, beloved film fraternity friends, affectionate brothers, sisters, and mothers of Tamil Nadu, my dearest and always encouraging media friends, last but not the least, my huge pillar of support 'En Nenjil Kudiyirukkum Thozargal' for wishing me on my new political journey for the welfare and victory of Tamil Nadu." Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam loosely translates to Tamil Nadu Victory Party.

More about Vijay

Vijay is known for films such as Leo, Mersal, Master and Bigil. He will contest the 2026 Assembly polls in the state. His party would not support anybody in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Under my leadership, the political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam has been launched. An application has been made with the Election Commission of India for registering it... Our aim is to pave the way for a political change desired by the people by contesting and winning the 2026 Assembly polls," Vijay had said as he announced his political party. He is popularly known as Thalapathy.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place