Ali Fazal shares throwback picture from the first time he met Robert De Niro: ‘I was too shy’
Ali Fazal met Robert De Niro and it was a fanboy moment for the actor. Check out why he thanked Dia Mirza in the post.
Ali Fazal shared a throwback fanboy moment from years ago, when he first met Hollywood actor Robert De Niro, best known for his films like Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and The Godfather II. Ali revealed that he was overwhelmed at that moment and ‘too shy’ to ask him for a photo. (Also read: Robert De Niro says it's great to be an 80-year-old dad to daughter Gia: ‘I want to be around as long as I can’)
Ali Fazal's throwback post
In the picture, Ali was seen wearing a grey t-shirt sitting next to Robert De Niro on a sofa. It seems that the Academy Award-winning actor is signing an autograph for Ali at the moment the picture was taken. In the caption, he had a special shoutout for Dia Mirza for making the memorable moment happen. It read: “#Throwback to the 1st time I met him . God, I remember how you @diamirzaofficial took me there.. cant thank you enough. I was too shy to ever step into a room to take autographs and photos with people i admire. I still am socially very awkward when I have to play myself . Lol. But to Greatness and its infections.”
Reacting to Ali's post, Dia Mirza commented with heart and tiger face emoticons. Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela commented, “You’re so lucky!” “Two legends,” commented Siddhant Kapoor.
More details
Robert De Niro was last seen in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. His performance received wide acclaim and fetched him nominations for Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs and the Academy Awards. Since his first Oscar nomination was for The Godfather Part II 49 years ago in 1975, he's now become the actor with the longest gap between their first and most recent Oscar nominations.
Meanwhile, Ali Fazal recently premiered the first film from his maiden production house, Girls Will Be Girls at the Sundance Film Festival, where it scooped up two major awards. Last month, he and Richa Chadha announced that they're expecting their first baby.
Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place