Ali Fazal shares throwback picture from the first time he met Robert De Niro: ‘I was too shy’

In the picture, Ali was seen wearing a grey t-shirt sitting next to Robert De Niro on a sofa. It seems that the Academy Award-winning actor is signing an autograph for Ali at the moment the picture was taken. In the caption, he had a special shoutout for Dia Mirza for making the memorable moment happen. It read: “#Throwback to the 1st time I met him . God, I remember how you @diamirzaofficial took me there.. cant thank you enough. I was too shy to ever step into a room to take autographs and photos with people i admire. I still am socially very awkward when I have to play myself . Lol. But to Greatness and its infections.”

Reacting to Ali's post, Dia Mirza commented with heart and tiger face emoticons. Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela commented, “You’re so lucky!” “Two legends,” commented Siddhant Kapoor.

Robert De Niro was last seen in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. His performance received wide acclaim and fetched him nominations for Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs and the Academy Awards. Since his first Oscar nomination was for The Godfather Part II 49 years ago in 1975, he's now become the actor with the longest gap between their first and most recent Oscar nominations.

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal recently premiered the first film from his maiden production house, Girls Will Be Girls at the Sundance Film Festival, where it scooped up two major awards. Last month, he and Richa Chadha announced that they're expecting their first baby.

