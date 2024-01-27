Sundance Film Festival 2024: Indian productions Girls Will Be Girls and Nocturnes win big

It is a big moment for Indian films at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival! The two films from India, the coming-of-age drama Girls Will Be Girls, and the documentary Nocturnes, which premiered at the festival, were awarded by the respective international jury on Friday at the Ray Theater in Park City, Utah. (Also read: Nocturnes directors Anirban Dutta and Anupama Srinivasan interview on the only Indian documentary at Sundance 2024) A still from Girls Will Be Girls and Nocturnes.

Girls Will Be Girls

Girls Will Be Girls, which is directed by Shuchi Talati, won two awards- The Audience Award in the World Cinema Dramatic category, and the Special Jury Award for Acting for its lead actor Preeti Panigrahi.

A coming-of-age story that takes place in the strict boarding school nestled in the Himalayas, Girls Will Be Girls revolves around the rocky relationship between sixteen year-old Mira (Preeti Panigrahi) and her mother Anila (Kani Kusruti). It marks the maiden production venture by actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Aided with Jih-E Peng's sensitive camerawork, Talati is sharply observant in mining how the invisible structures of patriarchy take shape from an institutional point of view, as the narrative pieces together its threads towards a rewarding (if slightly extended) climax.”

Nocturnes

The second film that marked its premiere at the festival was Anirban Dutta and Anupama Srinivasan's Nocturnes. The documentary feature film won the World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Craft.

The documentary revolves around a scientist and a local Himalayan resident observing and documenting the lives of hawk moths over months. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Nocturnes is intimate and expansive – breathtakingly vivid in its sensory, aural design. It plays with the perception of how one wants to explore what these moths want to say.”

The win for Nocturnes marks the fourth consecutive time that an Indian documentary has been awarded at the acclaimed festival, after Writing with Fire which won the Audience Award and Special Jury Award: Impact for Change in 2021; All That Breathes which won the Grand Jury Prize in 2022; and Against The Tide won the Special Jury Award for Vérité Filmmaking last year.

