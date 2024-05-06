Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan’s picture from sets of Thug Life leaks online

Kamal Haasan will soon be seen in Mani Rathnam’s Thug Life. The actor is shooting for the film in Delhi with Silambarasan aka Simbu, Abhirami, Nassar, and a few other actors. A picture leaked from sets is now doing rounds on X (formerly Twitter). (Also Read: Kamal Haasan reacts to Shah Rukh Khan still having wish list, wanting to buy a plane: 'Where is the end to it?') Pictures of Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan shooting for Thug Life leaked online.(X)

Thug Life photo leaked

“Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan, #SilambarasanTR, #AliFazal (Mirzapur Fame) & other supporting artists portions are currently begin shoot in Delhi,” wrote a fan sharing the picture on X, revealing that the makers might release a new promo on Monday. However, an official announcement is yet to be made. In the picture, seemingly clicked in the middle of a shot, Kamal can be seen with Simbu, Abhirami, Nassar and Vaiyapuri. Simbu’s fans also shared the picture widely, thrilled to see his look from the film.

About Thug Life

Shooting for Thug Life has been on in the capital city since the last week of April. Kamal has been shooting with Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi, reports HT City. The film will also be shot in Chennai and also stars Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Gautham Karthik, Joju George and Aishwarya Lekshmi. Composer AR Rahman, cinematographer Ravi K Chandran and editor Sreekar Prasad form the crew.

The film marks Kamal and Mani’s reunion after 36 years. Talking about why it took so long for them to collaborate again, Mani told CNN-News18 at Indian Of The Year 2023, “It’s tough when you have an actor of that capability, someone who has done several things. So unless you have at least something halfway solid to give, you don’t go to him just because you’ve worked together before. Hopefully, we will now be able to bring a unique character on-screen in our next.”

Thug Life is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies and Red Giant Movies.

