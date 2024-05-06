Rana Daggubati hails Kalki 2898 AD as India's 'Avengers moment’: ‘For a long time, I have been waiting’

Rana Daggubati shot to fame after portraying the fierce antagonist Bhallaladeva in the Baahubali franchise. The actor has worked in both South and Hindi cinema. In a recent podcast with Vamshi Kurapati for his YouTube channel Raw Talks With VK, Rana hailed Kalki 2898 AD. (Also read: Nag Ashwin on Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD's similarity to Dune: ‘It’s because of the sand’) Rana Daggubati has called Kalki 2898 AD India's Avengers moment.

Rana Daggubati heaps praise on Kalki 2898 AD

While speaking about the film on the podcast, Rana expressed his excitement for Nag Ashwin's sci-fi action-thriller despite not being part of the film. He opined, “The next big moment is Kalki. Nag Ashwin is a very dear friend. Not just India and the Indian diaspora but everyone in the world will connect to Kalki. For a long time, I have been waiting for an Avengers moment from our side. That’s what has excited me to be part of it.”

Rana Daggubati says Kalki 2898 AD will break boundaries

Rana had previously accompanied the Kalki 2898 AD team to the San Diego Comic-Con when it was tentatively titled Project K. While speaking about the Prabhas-Deepika Padukone star in an interview at India Today conclave, Rana said, “We celebrate each other’s cinema fully. Like there is another film called Project K, which Nag Ashwin is directing with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. That’s a film we are really looking forward to in Telugu. That film will, I think will break the boundaries that both Baahubali and RRR haven’t done. Pushing that boundary to the next edge. I am really looking forward to that film and it could really become a global film from Telugu (cinema).”

About Rana Daggubati

Rana made his acting debut with the Telugu political drama Leader. His first Bollywood project was Rohan Sippy's Dum Maaro Dum, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, Prateik Babbar and Aditya Pancholi. He was last seen in Nikhil Siddhartha-starrer Telugu action-thriller Spy.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Rana Daggubati's upcoming project

Rana will next feature in Vettaiyan. Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil and others play pivotal characters in the Tamil action-drama.