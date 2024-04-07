 Vettaiyan: Rajinikanth's next to release in October; check out new poster - Hindustan Times
Vettaiyan: Rajinikanth's next to release in October; check out new poster

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 07, 2024 07:07 PM IST

Lyca Productions revealed a brand new poster of Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth in the lead. It marks the 170th film for the superstar.

Fans of Rajinikanth were in for a surprise on Sunday! The makers of his next, Vettaiyan, released a brand new update about the release of the film on social media. Vettaiyan, which marks the 170th film of Rajinikanth, will release worldwide in October this year. (Also read: Vettaiyan: Lyca Productions reveal real title of Thalaivar 170 with a teaser on Rajinikanth's birthday)

Rajinikanth in the new poster of Vettaiyan.

Vettaiyan release date update

Lyca Productions shared a new poster of Vettaiyan on its X account on Sunday. The poster had Rajinikanth smiling while pointing a gun at someone ahead of the poster. He was seen wearing black sunglasses and a blue shirt. The words in the poster read, “In Cinemas releasing worldwide October 2024.” The caption read, “Kuri vechachu. VETTAIYAN is all set to take charge in cinemas this OCTOBER (calendar emoticon) Get ready to chase down the prey!”

Reacting to the poster, a fan wrote: “Thalaivaaa…..waiting!” A fan also commented, “Wow. Surprise. Superstar #Rajnikanth's highly anticipated #Vettaiyan locks October 2024 release. Have to wait and see if Dussehra or Diwali release. As always Dashing looking from ageless Superstar @rajinikanth” A comment also read, “Love the look! Can't wait for October!”

More details

Earlier, the production house had shared the film's title teaser on the occasion of Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday. Vettaiyan also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer of the film. Rajinikanth was previously spotted shooting for the film in Trivandrum, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin.

Rajinikanth was last seen in an extended cameo appearance in the sports drama Lal Salaam. It was directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, and had Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles.

