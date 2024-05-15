AR Rahman reveals his mom sold her jewellery to buy 1st equipment for his music studio: ‘That's when I felt empowered’

Today, Oscar-winning AR Rahman is a name to reckon with in the music industry, but there was a time when he was facing severe financial struggle while setting up his studio. The music maestro recently in an interview for Netflix revealed that his mother had to sell her jewellery to help him buy his first equipment for the studio. (Also read: EXCLUSIVE| Sukhwinder Singh denies Ram Gopal Varma's claim that he composed Jai Ho, not AR Rahman: I only sang it) AR Rahman revealed he had no money for buy equipment for his first music studio.

During a conversation with the team of Amar Singh Chamkila – director Imtiaz Ali, singer Mohit Chauhan, and lyricist Irshad Kamil – AR Rahman walked down the memory lane, and talked about his personal hardships.

No money to buy things for studio

During the conversation, he recalled how his family helped him during his struggling days. He said, “When I built my studio, I didn’t have money to buy an amplifier or equaliser. There was just an AC with a shelf and carpet. I used to be sitting there not having money to buy anything. I built this and was sitting inside with no equipment. My first recorder came after my mom gave her jewels to be pledged. That is when I felt empowered. I could see my future, that one moment I changed.”

The Grammy Award-winning composer went on to share that he didn’t go to college and there was a time when he felt he was missing something. “When I was 12, I was vibing with people in their 40s and 50s. My boredom led me to listen to many other things, to explore what was there on the other side. That side was spectacular for me. There was so much out there,” he said.

Rahman’s recent work

More recently, AR Rahman was applauded for his music to Imtiaz’s Amar Singh Chamkila, which released on Netflix on April 12, and went on to become one of the most appreciated projects in the OTT world. Along with the storyline, the film was appreciated for its distinctive music.

The film traces the life of late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, known for his energetic music and often controversial lyrics. He was shot dead when he was on his way for a performance.

Earlier, in an interview to News18, AR Rahman confessed that he loved working with Imtiaz, saying, “He is very friendly. You know, with certain people work happens [just] like that and there’s no pressure. With him, there’s never been pressure at all. I always wanted to do Punjabi music. I love the potency in the language in music. So this was a great opportunity”.