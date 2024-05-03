Siddharth reviews Aditi Rao Hydari’s Heeramandi; calls Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series a ‘work of art’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar – featuring a star-studded cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal – premiered on May 1 on Netflix. Actor Siddharth, who’s also Aditi’s fiance, couldn't contain his excitement and shared his review of the series on Instagram. (Also Read: In Heeramandi, Richa Chadha shines brightest as the doomed Lajjo) Siddharth seemed impressed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, which stars his fiance Aditi Rao Hydari.

Siddharth’s review

Siddharth was deeply moved by the web series, expressing his admiration for its ‘acting, music, aesthetics, drama’. “Grateful that we are living in the age of Sanjay Leela Bhansali saab,” he wrote, sharing a screen grab of Aditi dressed in a red anarkali kurta and holding a performance. He added, “A letter of love and freedom told in the confined of a bygone age with images that mesmerise the heart, music and verse that stir the soul. A work of art that would make K Asif saab proud.” He also congratulated the whole team. Aditi plays Bibbojaan in the series, who is fighting for more than just her freedom.

A screen grab of Siddharth's Instagram stories.

About Heeramandi

The 8-episode series charts the lives of courtesans who live in Heeramandi, led by a cunning and ruthless Mallikajaan, played by Manisha. But soon, her niece Fareedan, Sonakshi, returns to Heeramandi, threatening to unveil dark secrets from her past and challenging her power. The series also shows how the stirrings of Indians against the British Raj, with the fight for freedom being the core theme.

The review by Hindustan Times reads, “If you're expecting an Aishwarya Rai dashing across with fire on her pallu, or Madhuri Dixit satiating your eyes with a filmy mujra, or Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone passionately making love, Heeramandi is not your Vitamin Bhansali. As ironic as it sounds, each and every mujra insists that the tawaif (courtesan) is dancing only for herself, not for the nawabs, and certainly not for the audience.”

