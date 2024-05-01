Heeramandi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut leaves fans divided; Twitter reviews vary from masterpiece to snooze-fest

Apart from his magical film-making skills, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is well known for his lavish sets, larger-than-life stories and epic storytelling talent which reel the audience in for a roller-coaster ride. We expected to witness his magic on a much larger scale when he announced his first-ever web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Following the life of tawaifs during the British Raj, it stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal along with Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman. Much to our delight, the eight-episode spectacle is now out on the digital platform and so are the reviews of fans who binge-watched the series today. The gorgeous star cast of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Twitterati is divided over Bhansali’s OTT debut. As expected, some have called it a masterpiece. For instance, one Twitter review read: “#HeeraMandi is a masterpiece 🤩👌Just finished first two episodes, and I am speechless 👌 The SLB direction, the dialogues, performances, art, music, and that touch of pakeeza, umrao jaan #Heeramandi is one of the best of SLB #Heeramandireview ❤️.” Meanwhile, another fan gushed, “#HeeraMandiOnNetflix is magnificent, marvellous, magical, meaningful, mindful, memorable, miraculous, and moving in truest sense✨.”

However, a few members of the audience believed that Heeramandi is a ‘snooze-fest’. A disappointed fan shared, “#Heeramandi so far apart from visuals , it is a snooze fest”, whereas another wrote: “#Heeramandi started watching this found extremely slow and disappointing.” A third internet user took a dig at poor lighting in some scenes and wrote: “Sanjay Leela Bhansali ji, #Heeramandi ke raat ke scenes thode aur dark shoot kar lete, art thoda or nikhar kar aa jata.”

Did these Twitter reviews help you make up your mind about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar?