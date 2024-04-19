Farah Khan hosts Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Rajkummar Rao and a bunch of celebs at home for a jam session. Watch

Farah Khan's 2004 directorial debut Main Hoon Na is all set to complete 20 years since its release this month. Impromptu celebrations took place at the choreographer-filmmaker's Mumbai home, with composer Anu Malik, singer Sonu Nigam, and lyricist Javed Akhtar in attendance. (Also Read: Karan Johar hails Farah Khan's choreography in throwback track from Duplicate, calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘volcano of energy’) Farah Khan hosted Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth and a bunch of other celebrities at her home

What happened at Farah's place?

On Friday, Farah took to her Instagram handle and shared a video from Thursday evening at her place, when a bunch of friends and colleagues showed up for an impromptu get-together. The video starts with Anu Malik singing the title track of Main Hoon Na. After singing a couple of lines, he points to Sonu Nigam, who then takes it forward, before letting Anu take over again. Javed Akhtar, who wrote the lyrics of the memorable track, is seated between them, smiling.

Farah, who recorded the video, panned the camera across the hall to show who else was present for the impromptu jam session. Those present included the recently engaged actor-couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, composer-singer Salim Merchant, and Farah's filmmaker-brother Sajid Khan.

Farah captioned the post, “Impromptu get togetherness is the Best!! Whn u plan a dinner for 4 but All ur friends turn up.. n some unexpected ones too (black heart emojis) #aboutlastnight #friends.” Actor Chunky Panday commented, “Legends (heart-eyes emoji).” An Instagram user wrote, “Autotune left Farah's house (fire emojis). Another commented, ”How lovely .. music for the soul (red heart emojis)."

About Main Hoon Na

Main Hoon Na, co-written by Farah and Abbas Tyrewala, starred Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao, Kirron Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Bindu, Boman Irani, Satish Shah, and Kabir Bedi among others. It was co-produced by Ratan Jain and Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The film earned ₹89.7 crore at the box office. Its music by Anu Malik became quite popular, with songs like the title track, Chale Jaise Hawaein, Gori Gori Gori Gori, Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha, and Tumse Milke Dil Ka.