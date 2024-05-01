Sheezan Khan thinks only this actor can speak Urdu in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: ‘Itni naainsaafi’

The release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web debut, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has sparked a heated debate among the audience. TV actor Sheezan Khan, known for his roles in shows like Jodha Akbar and Chand Jalne Laga, seemed unimpressed with Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal’s Urdu diction in the series. (Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals he wanted to cast Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan in Heeramandi: ‘It was a film back then’) The gorgeous star cast of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

‘Apart from Farida Jalal, no one could speak Urdu’

Questioning SLB for the perceived ‘injustice’ towards the Urdu language, Sheezan made it clear that apart from Farida Jalal, he thought none of the cast knew how to speak the language. He also pointed out ways in which they were pronouncing the words wrong.

He wrote on his Instagram stories, “Apart from Farida Jalal ji! Nobody could speak “urdu” in SLB’s Heeramandi! Kisi Ka Nuqta, kha, qaf apni jagah pe nahi hai!! Kyu bhai kyu?? Urdu ke saath itni naainsaafi. Disappointed. (Nobody could pronounce it well. Why brother? Why such injustice with Urdu?)”

A screen grab of Sheezan Khan's Instagram stories.

About Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Besides the core six, Heeramandi also stars Farida, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan and Adhyayan Suman in key roles. The web series focuses on the trials and tribulations of courtesans in the 1940s and the Independence movement against the British Raj.

Hindustan Times’ review of the series reads, “If you're expecting an Aishwarya Rai dashing across with fire on her pallu, or Madhuri Dixit satiating your eyes with a filmy mujra, or Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone passionately making love, Heeramandi is not your Vitamin Bhansali,” adding, “Actors needn't be stars here, the plot pacing leaves no scope for leisurely slow motion shots, and the tawaifs perform with grace, but not much fanfare. As ironic as it sounds, each and every mujra insists that the tawaif (courtesan) is dancing only for herself, not for the nawabs, and certainly not for the audience.”

