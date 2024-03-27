Game Changer song Jaragandi: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani dance their hearts out in foot-tapping track. Watch

The first song, Jaragandi, from the upcoming film Game Changer, has been released. Taking to its YouTube channel on Wednesday, Saregama Telugu shared the lyrical video of the new song. (Also Read | Game Changer: 5 things we know about Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's film so far) Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in Game Changer.

Jaragandi song

The over four-minute long video has been picturised on actors Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, who will play the leads in the film. The track has been released on Ram's 39th birthday. The foot-tapping number has already garnered over seven lakh views.

Colourful setup, groovy song

The video of the song shows a rural setup with colourful houses. The people, too, are seen in vibrant dresses. Throughout the song, Kiara and Ram dance in traditional outfits. The dance has Kiara Advani doing steps different from her usual Bollywood moves. Both Kiara and Ram dance in a muddy field as they are joined by a host of people.

BTS segment

The video also gave glimpses of behind the scenes activities on sets of the film. The song has been sung by singers Daler Mehndi and Sunidhi Chauhan with lyrics by Anantha Sriram. The music for the film has been composed by Thaman S.

Fans react to Jaragandi

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "Eye feast, Sankar sir...thank you so much." A comment read, "Ramcharan dance, Kiara looks, Shankar sir vision, Thaman drums. Definitely, it's a Game changer in Tollywood." A person wrote, "Those outfits, that dance moves. The song is literally slow poison, and my babe cherry Kiara omg their chemistry. The best pair." A social media user commented, "Colorful, vibrant...foot tapping."

About Game Changer

The upcoming film has already built excitement as Ram Charan plays the role of an IAS Officer who rises to become chief minister. It has been produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Directed by Shankar, the action-packed thriller will release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

