Indian 2 new poster: Kamal Haasan is back as Senapathy on Tamil New Year. See pic

Kamal Haasan's Indian (1996) is considered one of the cult classics of his career. The vigilante thriller that raised the issue of corruption in the late 90s is back-in-action with its sequel. Kamal is once again going to portray Senapathy in the S Shankar directorial. On Sunday, the new poster of the upcoming Tamil action-saga Indian 2 was released by the makers. (Also read: Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 to release in June; check out new poster) Indian 2 new posters are out on Tamil New Year.

Senapathy is back-in-action to fight corruption

Lyca Productions took to their social media handles and released a series of posters in regional languages with different movie titles. While in Tamil and other regional languages the Kamal-starrer releases as Indian 2. The Hindi and Telugu versions are titled Hindustani 2 and Bharateeyudu 2, respectively.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The production house captioned its post as, “(stars emoji) Senapathy (fingers crossed emoji) is all set to resurrect with zero tolerance in INDIAN-2. 🇮🇳 Gear up for the epic sequel in cinemas from June 2024. (stars-shaped eyes emoji) Consider it a red alert wherever injustice prevails. (red alert emoji) Indian 2.”

In the poster two pictures of an aged Kamal are shown. In the first one he is wearing a white suit, while in the second image he dons the uniform of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's Azad Hind Fauj. The posters dropped on the ocassion of Puthandu, Tamil New Year.

About Kamal Haasan's Indian 2

The backdrop of Indian series is a revolutionary named Senapathy who fought against the colonial tyranny in pre-independent India. Senapathy joined the Azad Hind Fauj and battled against British army. However, he was later caught and tortured by the Britishers. He was released after India got independence.

His fight against corruption during the 90s as a vigilante is later depicted in the movie. Indian 2 once again raises the social and political challenges prevalent in the country that affect the oppressed and downtrodden. Indian 2 also features Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Vivek, Kalidas Jayaram, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Guru Somasundaram and Gulshan Grover in crucial roles.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place