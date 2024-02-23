 Rakul Preet glows in yellow during first public appearance with husband Jackky | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / New bride Rakul Preet Singh glows in yellow suit as she gives out sweets to paparazzi with Jackky Bhagnani in Mumbai

New bride Rakul Preet Singh glows in yellow suit as she gives out sweets to paparazzi with Jackky Bhagnani in Mumbai

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 23, 2024 04:54 PM IST

Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani distributed sweets to paparazzi as they made their first public appearance in Mumbai after returning from Goa.

Hours after they were spotted leaving from Goa airport, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their first-ever public appearance in Mumbai after their wedding. The actor and actor-producer married in Goa on Wednesday, and reached Mumbai after the festivities on Friday. While Rakul Preet chose a flowy yellow anarkali for her first public appearance after the wedding, Jackky was in a peach kurta pyjama. Also read: Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani share precious moments from haldi, sangeet, wedding in dreamy new video

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani at Mumbai's private airport on Friday. (Pics: Varinder Chawla)
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani at Mumbai's private airport on Friday. (Pics: Varinder Chawla)

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani meet paparazzi

Back in Mumbai, the newlyweds greeted paparazzi and distributed sweet boxes to photographers outside Mumbai's private airport. They kept thanking photographers as they wished the couple a long and happy married life and congratulated them. Rakul Preet sported sindoor and pink bridal chooda with her ethnic look.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Rakul Preet and Jackky's Goa beach wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani married in two weddings – an Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style ceremony – in Goa on Wednesday morning and evening. They both decked up in a gorgeous Tarun Tahiliani wedding outfits for their big day. Many celebs such as Shahid Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan, among others, were a part of Rakul Preet and Jackky's Goa wedding.

On Wednesday, Rakul Preet and Jackky took to Instagram to share their official wedding album, which looked straight out of a fairytale. The couple also met paparazzi outside the wedding hotel soon after the wedding ceremonies. On Friday, Rakul Preet and Jackky shared a dreamy wedding video that gave a glimpse of not only their big day but all the pre-wedding festivities such as the haldi, sangeet and mehendi functions.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On