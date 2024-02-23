New bride Rakul Preet Singh glows in yellow suit as she gives out sweets to paparazzi with Jackky Bhagnani in Mumbai

Hours after they were spotted leaving from Goa airport, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their first-ever public appearance in Mumbai after their wedding. The actor and actor-producer married in Goa on Wednesday, and reached Mumbai after the festivities on Friday. While Rakul Preet chose a flowy yellow anarkali for her first public appearance after the wedding, Jackky was in a peach kurta pyjama. Also read: Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani share precious moments from haldi, sangeet, wedding in dreamy new video Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani at Mumbai's private airport on Friday. (Pics: Varinder Chawla)

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani meet paparazzi

Back in Mumbai, the newlyweds greeted paparazzi and distributed sweet boxes to photographers outside Mumbai's private airport. They kept thanking photographers as they wished the couple a long and happy married life and congratulated them. Rakul Preet sported sindoor and pink bridal chooda with her ethnic look.

Rakul Preet and Jackky's Goa beach wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani married in two weddings – an Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style ceremony – in Goa on Wednesday morning and evening. They both decked up in a gorgeous Tarun Tahiliani wedding outfits for their big day. Many celebs such as Shahid Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan, among others, were a part of Rakul Preet and Jackky's Goa wedding.

On Wednesday, Rakul Preet and Jackky took to Instagram to share their official wedding album, which looked straight out of a fairytale. The couple also met paparazzi outside the wedding hotel soon after the wedding ceremonies. On Friday, Rakul Preet and Jackky shared a dreamy wedding video that gave a glimpse of not only their big day but all the pre-wedding festivities such as the haldi, sangeet and mehendi functions.

