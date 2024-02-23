Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani share precious moments from haldi, sangeet, wedding in dreamy new video

Rakul Preet Singh has shared a highlight reel of all the best moments from her wedding with Jackky Bhagnani. She took to Instagram to share the video on Friday. Filmed by The Wedding Filmer, the video showed bits from her haldi, sangeet, mehendi, Anand Karaj and other ceremonies. (Also read: Rakul Preet Singh rocks pink choora with romper in post-wedding look. See pic) Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married in Goa on February 21.

Sharing the video, Rakul wrote in her post, “It’s not you or me , it’s US. #bintere #abdonobhagna-ni.” The video begins with Rakul walking down the aisle in her pink Tarun Tahiliani lehenga, dancing her way to her waiting groom. They exchange varmalas on stage and the scene moves to their haldi function.

First glimpse of haldi function

Rakul is seen in a blue lehenga, sitting in Jackky's lap, covered in turmeric paste as their friends shower them in flower petals. The video then shows glimpses of the Anand Karaj ceremony with Rakul walking under a canopy of flowers, held by her brothers. More glimpses from the sangeet, welcome party and cocktail party follow.

Fans of the actor congratulated her. “OMG SO BEAUTIFUL GUYSSSS,” wrote one fan in the comments. “Sucha cute bride you’re,” read another comment. “Congratulations Jacky bhaiya& rakul mam,” wrote a fan. Bhumi and Samiksha Pednekar, who were part of the wedding, were among the first to leave comments on Rakul's post.

Vashu Bhagnani's wishes

Rakul and Jackky got married at ITC Grand hotel in South Goa. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Jackky's producer-father Vashu Bhagnani shared details about his son's fairytale wedding, saying, "The marriage went off well by God's grace, in keeping with all sacred rituals. All the guests were very happy with how the ceremony went. Two families have now come together by the grace of the Almighty."

Revealing Jackky and Rakul's post-wedding plans, he said, "Since some of the invitees could not attend the wedding due to some reasons, we have planned a welcome reception at our residence in Mumbai."

Honeymoon plans?

The couple will be leaving for their honeymoon after the release of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, informed Bhagnani senior.

"Bade miyan (Vashu) ka order hai jaise hi film (Bade Miyan Chote Miyan) release hogi dusre din flight pakdo aur ek mahine ke liye honeymoon karke aao (It is Bade Miyan's wish that the day after the film is released, he should take a flight out (with his new bride) for a month-long honeymoon," Vashu told ANI.