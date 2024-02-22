Rakul Preet Singh rocks pink choora with romper in post-wedding look. See pic

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani chose Goa as their wedding destination and their post-wedding looks are perfect for the place. On Thursday, Jackky's cousin Nickky Bhagnani shared a picture with his ‘bhaiya’ and ‘bhabhi’, showing fans a glimpse of their more casual looks after the grand wedding. (Also read: Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani share stunning first official wedding pics from sunset ceremony. See here) Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani with his cousin.

The post-wedding look

In the photo, Rakul is seen in a pink-blue floral romper, carrying a large yellow bag and still wearing her light pink choora (bangles). Jackky was also inspired by Goa's heat and opted for a printed red and blue shirt with white shorts.

The wedding

The couple got married as per Punjabi and Sindhi ceremonies, in the presence of their family and industry friends including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Singh, 33, was seen wearing a pastel shade lehenga, while Bhagnani, 39, opted for beige sherwani.

The couple took to social media to post special moments from their wedding with their fans and followers. "Mine now and forever. 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni," they wrote on Instagram, posting photos with a heart emoji.

Amidst the joyous occasion, Bhagnani unveiled a special gift for Singh, a heartfelt song titled Bin Tere. The song has been written, composed, and sung by the actor-producer himself.

A host of Bollywood celebrities such as Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Riteish Deshmukh with wife Genelia D'Souza, Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap, Bhumi Pednekar and Esha Deol among others attended the wedding.

PM's letter

The couple also got special congratulatory letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jackky Bhagnani took to his Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of the letter with his fans with a caption that read, "Thank you so much honourable PM @narendramodi ji. Your blessings mean a lot to us as we embark on this new journey."

In the letter, PM Modi extended his 'heartiest congratulations' to the couple and expressed his gratitude for being invited to the ceremony.

"As Jackky and Rakul commence the journey of trust and togetherness for a lifetime, heartiest congratulations and greetings to them on the auspicious occasion of their wedding," PM Modi stated in his letter to the newlyweds.

"The years to come are an opportunity for the couple to discover each other, while also embarking together on the path of self-discovery," he added.