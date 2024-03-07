Kajal Aggarwal gets upset after a man touches her inappropriately at event

Actor Kajal Aggarwal recently attended the launch of a store in Hyderabad with her father Vinay. She had an unpleasant experience there, if videos doing round on X are anything to go by. The actor looked upset when a man touched her inappropriately while clicking a selfie. (Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal says South film industry has 'ethics, discipline' which Hindi cinema lacks) Kajal Aggarwal was surprised when a fan touched her waist while clicking a selfie at an event(X)

What happened

Kajal was attending the launch of a store in Hyderabad recently. During the store’s launch, she entertained a man request to click a selfie. However, in videos shared by fans on X, he can be seen touching her, holding her waist while clicking the picture. Kajal looked visibly appalled, gesturing him to get away from her. The video from the event has been shared on X, with fans calling out the man’s behaviour. The actor however didn’t let that hinder the event, taking questions from attendees after that.

Unfortunately, she is not the first female actor this has happened to. Sara Ali Khan, Aparna Balamurali, Aahana Kumar were few of the actors who were inappropriately touched at events just in the last year.

Upcoming work

Kajal took a break from cinema after welcoming a baby boy, Neil, with her husband Gautam in 2022. She is back to work and will soon be seen in the Telugu film Satyabhama and Tamil film Indian 2. The former will see her play a police officer and her role in the latter film has been kept under wraps.

Talking to NTV at the event, she said, “I’ve always been a great admirer of cinema where I get to play powerful characters. I have two huge releases coming up. Satyabhama, as well as Indian 2. My role in both is phenomenal and I am waiting and excited for you all to watch it. I’ve always wanted to branch out into strong cinema. I’ve been waiting for good scripts. I am happy now.”

