Alia Bhatt shows support for Deepika Padukone amid trolling around her baby bump

Actor Deepika Padukone has been facing intense trolling ever since she gave a glimpse of her baby bump during her recent outing in Mumbai, with a section of the social media users calling her bump fake. While the actor has maintained a silence on it till now, actor Alia Bhatt has shown support for her. (Also read: Deepika Padukone, Richa Chadha, Natasha Dalal, Masaba Gupta: 11 pics of gorgeous Bollywood mommies-to-be) Actor Deepika Padukone flaunted her baby bump for the first time earlier this week when she stepped out to vote in Mumbai.

Earlier this week, Deepika flaunted her baby bump for the first time when she stepped out to vote in the fifth phase of Mumbai Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Mumbai with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. With her pictures from the outing taking over the virtual world, certain sections of social media users body-shamed her.

Alia reacts against the trolls

One user wrote, "She is not pregnant. This is embarrassing”, while another commented, “Chal kiu rahi esyyy abi itna b baby bump bahar nai aya (Why is she walking like that, the bump isn't that big yet)."

As the chatter of the trolls grew louder on social media, journalist Faye D’Souza, took to Instagram to support Deepika.

In her post, Faye wrote, “Dear social media, Deepika Padukone stepped out to do her democratic duty and vote. She did not ask for your feedback on her body or her pregnancy. You have no right to comment on any aspect of her life. Stop it. Behave.”

Several celebrities reacted to the post. Alia was quick to ‘like’ the post. In fact, Alia’s sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt along with mother Soni Razdan were also in agreement, and liked the post too.

Actor Shruti Seth also reacted to the post, writing, “Luckily @deepikapadukone is too busy taking over the world to give a damn! She’s walking all over their damn opinions.” Actor Tina Datta said, “Exactly! People have lost it”.

Deepika’s fan come to support her

A section of social media users might be trolling, but Deepika’s fans are coming forward to support. In fact, many of them praised Alia for being “supportive” and “empathising”. One user wrote, “After the hate Alia got, I can see her empathising with DP (everyone sympathises but Alia went through the speculations too, so can personally relate).”

“This is the time they need to be supportive! It’s just too personal to stoop at this level and interfere. Opinions by strangers on herself is the last thing she needs right now. Hope the baby and mama and dad are all okay and living every moment,” wrote another.

Deepika and Ranveer, who have been happily married for almost 6 years now, recently announced that they are expecting their first child. They will be welcoming their baby in September 2024.

Alia was also trolled during her pregnancy

Back in 2002, Alia was also slammed on social media just sometime after she announced her pregnancy via a sweet Instagram post featuring an ultrasound (half-concealed with a giant heart emoji) and the back of her husband Ranbir Kapoor's head.

Alia reacted angrily to an Instagram post, which was shared by a news website. The post claimed that Alia's shoots have been delayed due to her pregnancy. It also stated that Ranbir Kapoor might go to the UK to bring his wife home.

Responding to the post, Alia wrote, “Meanwhile we still live in some people's heads. We still live in a patriarchal world. FYI, nothing has gotten delayed. No one needs to pick anyone up. I am a woman, not a parcel. I do not need to rest at all but good to know you'll have a doctor's certification as well. This is 2022. Can we please get out of this archaic way of thinking? Now if you would excuse me. My shot is ready.”