Ranveer Singh still on board Prasanth Varma's next film, ‘even began shooting in Hyderabad’: HT exclusive

Actor Ranveer Singh didn't part ways with HanuMan director Prasanth Varma and will collaborate with him on his next film. Speaking with Hindustan Times, a source from Prasanth's team confirmed the same. (Also Read | Ranveer Singh to star in HanuMan director Prashant Varma's next film: HT exclusive) Ranveer Singh had shown interest in starring in Prasanth Varma's next.

Ranveer Singh still on board Prasanth's next film

The source said, “It’s absolutely untrue that Prasanth Varma and Ranveer Singh have parted ways due to creative differences in their upcoming film from PCU (Prasanth Cinematic Universe). On the contrary, they even began shooting for the movie in Hyderabad after performing a pooja ceremony on Hanuman Jayanthi.”

The source also added, "Prasanth even shot for the film till 4 am on Tuesday, and Ranveer has already shot a few portions. There’s time for an official announcement to be made about the project."

What reports said

Reportedly, the film is titled Rakshas and was supposed to go on floors in July 2024. Earlier, a Pinkvilla report, quoting a source, had said, “Ranveer had travelled to Hyderabad in April for a photo shoot to announce the film. While all the plans were set, the official announcement has now hit a roadblock. Ranveer Singh will no longer be a part of Prashanth Varma’s Rakshas. They have amicably parted ways due to creative differences. They were exploring and deciding several solutions, but they have decided to move on now with the promise of collaborating in the near future.”

The source had added, “He (Ranveer) is prioritising family over his hectic film schedule. While he is hearing a lot of scripts, his focus is to invest more time in the family. He is secure with his line up, while continuing to read more to have exciting projects under his kitty. The two confirmed films at the moment include Don 3 and Shaktimaan. There’s Aditya Dhar’s next also in the writing stage."

About Rakshas

According to Pinkvilla, Rakshas is touted to be a period film set in the pre-Independence era with a mythological background.

Earlier, in an exclusive statement to Hindustan Times, a source from Prasanth's team had said, "Yes it's true that Prasanth approached Ranveer for a film in his cinematic universe. It will be his immediate next project after HanuMan. Ranveer is interested and it's almost confirmed but nothing is finalised yet. An official announcement will be made once it's finalised. Mythri Movie Makers will be backing it."

Ranveer's projects

Ranveer will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again. It also stars Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor. Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. It will hit theatres in 2025.