Ranveer Singh to star in HanuMan director Prashant Varma's next film: HT exclusive

Ranveer Singh is all set to collaborate with HanuMan director Prasanth Varma for his next. In an exclusive statement to Hindustan Times, a source from the director's team has stated that Ranveer is ‘interested’ in working with the director but is yet to sign on the dotted line. Check out the full statement below. (Also read: Prasanth Varma announces HanuMan sequel Jai Hanuman on the occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha) Ranveer Singh has shown interest in starring in Prasanth Varma's next.

What the statement read

"Yes it's true that Prasanth approached Ranveer for a film in his cinematic universe. It will be his immediate next project after HanuMan. Ranveer is interested and it's almost confirmed but nothing is finalised yet. An official announcement will be made once it's finalised. Mythri Movie Makers will be backing it," read the statement.

Earlier, on the auspicious occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha ceremony, Prasanth Varma dropped the surprise announcement of the next installment – Jai Hanuman. Whether his next with Ranveer will be Jai Hanuman or not, is not yet confirmed.

More details

Prasanth had taken to his X account to share the news. He wrote, “With gratitude for the immense love and support showered upon #HanuMan from audiences across the globe, I stand at the threshold of a new journey by making a promise to myself! #JaiHanuman Pre-Production Begins on the auspicious day of Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha (folded hands emoticon).”

HanuMan had Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai in the lead roles. It earned over ₹100 crore at the worldwide box office. Set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, HanuMan marks the beginning of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

Meanwhile, Ranveer will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, which also stars his wife Deepika Padukone, and actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. He also has Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 in the pipeline.

