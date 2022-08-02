Alia Bhatt reacts to question about whether she is fit to work during pregnancy: ‘Work gives me peace’

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is leaving no stone unturned in promoting her upcoming film Darlings. Alia who announced her pregnancy in late June, has now opened up about working amid her first pregnancy. She believes that she needs no rest as she is healthy. (Also read: 'Ranbir Kapoor doesn't massage my feet,' says Alia Bhatt)

During the film's song launch in Delhi on Tuesday, Alia was asked about the stresses of promoting the film while being pregnant. She responded, “Agar aap fit ho, healthy ho, fine ho toh koi rest lene ki zarurat hai hi nahi. Kaam karna mujhe sukoon deta hai, meri passion hai (If you’re fit and healthy, you don’t need to rest during pregnancy. Work gives me peace, acting is my passion)”

“It keeps my heart, my soul everything alive and charged. Toh main toh matlab 100 saal ki umar tak kaam karungi (I will work till I am 100 years old),” the actor added. She announced her pregnancy news two months after tying the knot with Ranbir Kapoor.

Besides travelling places to promote Darlings, Alia also shot for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone during her pregnancy. In an interview, she shared how she balanced shooting for an action movie while carrying her first child. “It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated,” Alia told Variety.

Alia is now only days away from the release of her maiden production, Darlings. The Netflix film features her alongside Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. After this, she will be seen in Brahmastra opposite husband Ranbir. The Ayan Mukerji film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. It will be released on September 9.

