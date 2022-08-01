Alia Bhatt recalls shooting for Heart of Stone during pregnancy: But they made it seamless

Actor Alia Bhatt has spoken about working in her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone during her pregnancy. In a new interview, Alia shared how she balanced shooting for an action movie while she was pregnant. Lauding the Heart of Stone team, Alia said she was treated 'beautifully'. Alia added that the team took good care of her when she felt homesick during her London shoot. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt shoots Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot in desert, fans spot her baby bump)

Alia will feature in Tom Harper's upcoming spy thriller that will stream on Netflix. The film, shot in Europe, also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Heart of Stone is produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Gadot and Jaron Varsano's Pilot Wave banner.

Speaking with Variety, Alia said, “It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated.” She also spoke about how the safety precautions taken on set impressed her. The actor called her experience working in the film 'amazing'.

Alia shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram in June during her stay in London for the film's shoot. The actor posted a photo of herself on a hospital bed with her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor as they looked towards a monitor. She tied the knot with Ranbir in April this year.

Apart from Heart of Stone, Alia has several projects in the pipeline including her debut production Darlings. The dark comedy, co-starring Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah, will also debut on Netflix, on August 5.

Alia will then appear in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, her first film with Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

