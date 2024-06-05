Panchayat's 'Prahlad cha' aka Faisal Malik recalls losing a project for getting ‘too honest’ with Amitabh Bachchan

Faisal Malik is receiving appreciation for his performance in Panchayat Season 3. The actor has gained recognition for his acting prowess in the series featuring Jitendra Kumar, Raghuvir Yadav and Neena Gupta in crucial roles. Faisal, in a recent interview with The Lallantop recalled his struggling phase and how he once lost work for being honest to Amitabh Bachchan. (Also read: Panchayat actor Pankaj Jha calls Anurag Kashyap ‘timid and spineless’ for breaking his promise in Gangs of Wasseypur) Panchayat's Faisal Malik has revealed that he once lost his job for being honest to Amitabh Bachchan.

Faisal Malik says he lost a job for speaking the truth

Faisal, while recalling the incident, talked about how he and Anurag Kashyap went to meet Amitabh Bachchan for a show. He said, “I was half excited because I was getting to meet Bachchan sahab. As soon as I saw him, I thought to hell with the work and I presented my copy to him for an autograph. The food kept coming at Big B’s house. You wouldn’t be able to finish one dish before they present a new one. I told him I am from Allahabad and he talked to me. Then he asked if I would have til ke laddu (sesame laddus). I thought he wouldn’t be able to eat it because of his age. Sorry, I shouldn’t say this. But when the laddus arrived, he ate two before me. I thought he is lying about his age; he is still very much young.”

He further added, “He remembered all 120 pages of the script. He didn’t even have to look at the script to point out the mistake. He asked me, ‘When do you think we should shoot this?’ I honestly responded, ‘Sir, we shouldn’t shoot this now. We should shoot this after six months.’ After we finished the meeting and stepped downstairs, I was told, ‘You don’t work on this project. You leave it,’ because I spoke the truth.”

About Panchayat

Panchayat is a comedy-drama show which also features Chandan Roy, Biswapati Sarkar, Sunita Rajwar, Pankaj Jha, Ashok Pathak, Sanvikaa, Rajesh Jais, Durgesh Kumar and Aasif Khan in crucial roles. It is written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. The series is backed by The Viral Fever and is streaming on Amazon Prime.

Faisal made his acting debut with Gangs of Wasseypur. He is also a part of the film Dedh Bigha Zameen, streaming on Jio Cinemas.