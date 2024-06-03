Panchayat's Durgesh Kumar recalls working in adult film during struggling phase: 'I was confident in my abilities'

Durgesh Kumar is receiving praise for his portrayal of Bhushan alias Banrakas in Panchayat Season 3. The actor is resuming his character from the second season and is trending on social media posts on Panchayat. However, in an interview with DNA, the actor revealed about his struggling phase when he was forced to work in an adult movie. (Also read: Neena Gupta recalls shooting for Panchayat 3 in 'challenging' 47° C: 'Kaam nahi hai toh bohot takleef hoti hai') Panchayat 3 actor Durgesh Kumar revealed that he worked in adult films for money.

Durgesh Kumar says he worked in films for money

Durgesh talked about the lack of opportunities in the interview and said, “I can’t live without acting. So, I did any work that came my way because I was confident in my abilities. We are getting work now, which is a big deal. Else, where would we fit? Nobody takes us in the maar-dhaad wale shows (action genre). At least with comedy, we get these chances so it feels very good.”

Durgesh Kumar opens up on going through depression

In another interview with The Lallantop, Durgesh revealed that one must be mentally prepared for the struggles in the entertainment industry. He opined that one needs to be psychologically, physically, mentally, emotionally and economically prepared to be an actor. He admitted that in the past 11 years, he went through depression twice.

About Panchayat

Panchayat is a comedy-drama show written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. It features Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Biswapati Sarkar, Sunita Rajwar, Pankaj Jha, Ashok Pathak, Sanvikaa, Rajesh Jais and Aasif Khan in pivotal characters. The series is backed by The Viral Fever and is streaming on Amazon Prime.

About Durgesh Kumar

Durgesh has a postgraduate diploma in acting from the National School of Drama. Post NSD, he made his acting debut with Imtiaz Ali's Highway, featuring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda in crucial roles. He later worked in films like Sultan, Feaky Ali, Bahen Hogi Teri, Sanju, Dhadak and Bombairiya. He was recently seen in Aamir Khan's Laapataa Ladies.